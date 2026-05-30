To paraphrase a very famous George Gershwin song, in the summertime, the living is supposed to be easy. The clothes are lighter, the hair colors are lighter, and the makeup is, you guessed it, lighter. For most folks, the hottest season calls for swapping out heavy foundations for skin tints, incorporating more blendable cream products into their routines, and lip looks with breezy energy — and that includes celebrities.

The trendiest lip looks of summer 2026 include the “halo lip,” the celebrity-beloved blurring technique that’s essentially contouring for your lips, sans messy powders or drying paints. As celebrity makeup artist Christian Bracino told TZR, “When done well, it creates volume through contrast rather than through thick products or gloss.” Similarly, the blurred lip — in which the color is centered in the middle and diffuses into the skin tone on the outer edges — “feels modern because it’s imperfect,” as Charlie Riddle, global beauty director and head of artistry for Stila, told TZR. “There’s less precision and more focus on texture and hydration.”

Of course, for those who do want a little more oomph, there are no rules against laying on the products. Intricate looks featuring multiple lipsticks, liners, and glosses are just as glamorous in the warmer months as they are in the fall and winter. (And will ensure you always know which Aperol spritz is yours.)

Ready to find your perfect summer pout? Scroll on to see some of the summer’s hottest lip looks, as worn by celebrities.

Glossy Neutral

This glossy neutral lip on Madison Bailey — courtesy of makeup artist Nadia Tayeh — is exactly what comes to mind when one thinks of “summery makeup.” It’s the perfect pairing for a glowy, sun-kissed bronzed base.

Vibrant Coral

Who says a summery lip has to be soft or glossy? This satin-matte, bright coral lip on Tessa Thompson is a vibrant choice, especially for those with warm undertones. Makeup artist Alex Babsky flawlessly applied this one.

The Halo Lip

The Nina Park blurred “halo lip” took the internet by storm earlier this year, and it will likely be just as popular this summer. For this iteration on Hoyeon, the artist used the LV Baume Sheer in 051 Monogram Touch alongside one of the brand’s lip crayons.

Soft Pinky Red

Red can easily give off wintery vibes — but not this one. Makeup artist Erin Ayanian Monroe kept things light and summery on Dakota Fanning by opting for a pinky-toned red, instead of the classic blue-based iteration.

Popsicle Pout

Eager to try out a blurred lip, like the one makeup artist Naoko Scintu gave Bridgerton star Yerin Ha? Riddle suggests using a mini Beautyblender to get those perfect blurred edges. “This keeps your fingers clean, unstained, and is also hygienic,” and “makes it easy to fade the color and keep the edges soft,” he told TZR earlier this year.

Bubblegum Pink

If you’re ready to channel your inner Malibu Barbie, try a bubblegum pink. To create this lip look on Love Island USA breakout Olandria Carthen, makeup artist Kimora Mulan used Anastasia Beverley Hills products; specifically, the Velvety-Matte Precision Shaping Lip Liner in Phantomline, Lip Velvet Full-Pigment Lip Mousses in Blackberry and Rosy Mauve, and Universal Luminous Tinted Lip Gloss in Cotton Candy.

‘90s Cool Brown

Euphoria season three didn’t disappoint when it came to the makeup inspo, especially Alexa Demie’s Maddy Perez. This greige-y, ‘90s baddie satin lip, the handiwork of makeup artist Alexandra French, is an especially inspired choice for people with cool undertones.

Glossy Plum Brown

While makeup artist Amber Dreadon didn’t disclose which lip products she used for Chase Infiniti’s satiny, plum-brown lip, it is kind of giving Revlon Rum Raisin energy — another great ‘90s-inspired lip option, especially for those seeking a slightly shinier way to go retro.

Soft Peach

For the premiere of I Love Boosters, makeup artist Diane Buzzetta gave Eiza Gonzalez the softest of soft peach lips. The subtle hint of color is perfect for those no-makeup makeup days.

Glossy Peach

As this lip on Ariana Greenblatt demonstrates, you really just can’t go wrong with peach in general. Top a peachy lip liner — like L’Oreal’s Blurfiller Blurring Lip Contour in Tea Time — with a clear gloss for a look similar to this one by Kale Teter.