The Home Bar Idea You Haven’t Considered Yet, Courtesy Of Khloé Kardashian

There’s something inexplicably novel about a home bar. No, not just a bar cart (though those are certainly fun in their own way) — a full-out, dedicated area for mixology and entertaining that makes it feel like you have your favorite cocktail bar in your own home. They’re rare, though; not many people have enough space to give a huge corner of their house or apartment up just for a drinking spot. Thus, inspiration isn’t always easy to come by. That is, unless you’re looking at the bars in celebrity homes.

Like the rest of their spaces, the home bars of the stars are almost always lavish. But that’s not the only reason they’re fun to look at. Often, celebrities’ bars are funky and unique, full of ideas you never thought of (i.e. Cara Delevingne’s hanging ferns) or luxurious touches that take things up a notch (looking at you, Khloé Kardashian’s backlit shelves).

Regardless what you glean from them, one thing’s for sure: They’re always devastatingly cool and 100 percent worth copying in your own home, whether it’s the entire look or simply a detail from the space. Continue on to peruse some of the best, in the roundup ahead.

Cara Delevingne’s Home Bar

Delevingne has multiple bars at her home, but this green and pink spot inside of her house is undoubtedly one of the biggest showstoppers. Thanks to the plants, it feels like a lush, tropical location, and the marbled structure and pink walls give it a glamorous touch.

Shay Mitchell’s Home Bar

Mitchell’s home bar manages to feel both classic and trendy. With brass details and dark shades, it maintains the classic moody feel bars often have, but the floral wallpaper and mirror on the back lightens it up with a feminine touch.

Bella Hadid’s Home Bar

While slightly less lavish, Hadid’s makeshift home bar is no less cool. The model uses a funky bookshelf to store her alcohol — a genius solution if you’re low on space and budget.

Khloé Kardashian’s Home Bar

With its all-white color scheme, glossy surfaces, and backlit shelves, it’s hard to look away from Kardashian’s stunning home bar — and even harder to resist copying it.

Martha Stewart’s Home Bar

It’s likely Stewart has multiple home bars, but it’s hard to imagine a cozier space for making drinks than this. Naturally, the lifestyle guru has all the goods — walls full of glassware, elegant silver trays, and platters of garnishes.