While the Metropolitan Museum of Art is undeniably New York’s most iconic museum, the Museum of Modern Art is on the same elite level. Just like the Met, the MoMA is the beautiful backdrop of numerous A-list affairs, including exclusive exhibitions, film premieres, performances, and most regularly, star-studded benefits. On October 23, the MoMA hosted its latest fundraiser: the Museum of Modern Art’s 16th Annual Film Benefit, which raised money to preserve and broaden the museum’s movie collection. The evening’s presenting sponsor was once again, Chanel. So, to no surprise, the celebrity guests made a major sartorial impression in head-to-toe pieces from the iconic label.

Apart from its memorable fashion shows that have taken place at the venue this year, the MoMA benefit was one of Chanel’s buzziest events of the year, thanks to arrivals from style muses like Meghann Fahy, Amanda Seyfried, and even Molly Ringwald (to name a few). Little white dresses occasionally popped up on the red carpet (more on those later), however, all-black looks reigned supreme. Fahy, for one, looked luxe in a semi-sheer maxi skirt layered over a turtleneck bodysuit. Then there was Seyfried, who also went full noir in a sleeveless silky set. Similar to Seyfried, Ringwald shined in a satin little black dress alongside monogrammed drop earrings and a clutch. Longtime Chanel lover, Dianna Agron added some bling to the moody mix in a plunging maxi dress covered in rhinestones galore.

As with any Chanel soirée, the enviable ensembles just kept coming. Keep scrolling for a roundup of all the celebrities at the MOMA Annual Film Benefit.

Meghann Fahy

The White Lotus star delivered major winter outfit inspo in a black bodysuit layered underneath a partially sheer maxi skirt. A thin belt, chunky boots, and a pendant necklace rounded out her OOTN, all from Chanel, of course.

Molly Ringwald

The Sixteen Candles star looked timeless in a satin black midi dress, which she paired with gold drop earrings and a small clutch.

Amanda Seyfried

The Mamma Mia star and her longtime stylist, Elizabeth Stewart brought their fashion A-game with an elongated button-down and complementary wide-leg trousers.

Dianna Agron

All eyes were on the Glee alum and her shimmery gray gown courtesy of Chanel. She opted out of lots of jewelry, and instead only accessorized with diamond studs.

Phoebe Tonkin

Complete with sheer pockets, rhinestone-topped lace, and a knee-high slit in the center, Tonkin’s alluring attire earned her a spot on multiple best-dressed lists.

Natasha Lyonne

Always on board for an ultra-layered look, Lyonne tucked a billowy blouse into a micro-mini skirt. Underneath a tweed button-down jacket peeped a houndstooth shoulder bag, knee-high boots, and silver jewelry.

Tems

The Nigerian singer chose a classic Chanel co-ord, starting with a lace long-sleeve, a body-hugging maxi skirt, and multiple pearl accessories.

Iris Apatow

Instead of continuing the all-black streak, Apatow styled a beige tweed skirt set with Chanel’s cap-toe pumps and a tiny top-handle bag.

Nicole Ari Parker

The And Just Like That star went full-glam in a one-shoulder floor-length gown and Chanel’s mini vanity case bag.

Danielle Deadwyler

The Till actor approved the winter whites craze in a tweed wrap jacket and a matching knee-length skirt. Extra points for her monogrammed waist chain.