One foolproof way to secure a star-studded turnout at an exclusive event? Schedule it around another A-list affair. On October 16, just 24 hours after the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show transformed New York’s Brooklyn Navy Yard, Burberry celebrated the official reopening of its 57th Street Store in Midtown. Given the celebrity set was already in town for the first VS show since 2018, the Burberry fête was unsurprisingly flooded with Angels and style muses alike. On Wednesday evening, Cher, Tyra Banks, Jasmine Tookes, and Anna Wintour (to name a few) all donned their Burberry best at the atelier’s brand-new hotspot.

After 16 months of renovations on the historic 45-year-old building, the label’s devoted enthusiasts were greeted by slews of paparazzi outside the flagship location. One of the first stars to arrive was Cher, who performed two of her greatest hits at the VS show the evening prior. Similar to her on-stage attire, the Grammy winner styled an all-black look, starting with a timeless Burberry trench coat. Then, VS Angels like Banks, Tookes, and Taylor Hill arrived in Burberry staples instead of wings. Banks, for one, looked luxe in the label’s iconic plaid print, while Tookes channeled the old money aesthetic in a beige matching set. Similar to Banks, Hill packed on the print in multiple mismatched textures, topped with a fur-embellished winter jacket.

But wait — there’s more. Ahead, a rundown of all the celebrities at the Burberry store opening. And take notes, because the cold weather outfit inspo just kept coming.

Cher

TheStewartofNY/Getty Images Entertainment

Always on board for an all-black moment, Cher was all smiles in sleek wide-leg trousers, a matching knee-length trench coat, and a chain-embellished clutch to add a touch of shine.

Tyra Banks

Nina Westervelt/Variety/Getty Images

Banks was a vision in Burberry thanks to her checkered trench coat, which she styled as a dress. She accessorized with the same slouchy bag as Cher, except hers was in a gold shimmer.

Jodie Turner-Smith

TheStewartofNY/Getty Images Entertainment

All eyes were on Turner-Smith in an ivory co-ord, complete with wide-leg trousers and a fitted trench coat. Both polished pieces were covered in flower-shaped cutouts.

Cara Delevingne

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Even though the VS Angel was noticeably missing from the runway show, she made up for it at the Burberry bash in an elongated leather skirt, a voluminous cropped coat, and the brand’s Small Rocking Horse Bag.

Jasmine Tookes

Nina Westervelt/Variety/Getty Images

If you need help styling white after Labor Day, take cues from Tookes’ gray trench coat, white pants, and coordinating shoulder bag.

Shanina Shaik

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

Shaik delivered an enviable monochromatic moment in all-taupe must-haves from Burberry. She added an unexpected warm-weather flair to her final ‘fit via strappy black sandals.

AnnaSophia Robb

TheStewartofNY/Getty Images Entertainment

Take Robb’s OOTN as a sign to splurge on an emerald green trench coat for future autumn outings.

Iris Apatow

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment

Apatow gave off major light academia vibes in a white turtleneck, a plaid micro-mini skirt, matching ankle boots, and the Burberry Small Rocking Horse Bag.

Anna Wintour

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment

For a photo-op with Burberry creative director, Daniel Lee and Burberry CEO, Joshua Schulman, the Vogue Editor-in-Chief paired a patterned LBD with a leather trench coat in the ultimate fall shade: dark burgundy.

Dixie D’Amelio

TheStewartofNY/Getty Images Entertainment

The 23-year-old sensation turned heads in an olive green polo, a dark checkered mini skirt, and a light khaki trench coat.

Kaitlyn Dever

TheStewartofNY/Getty Images Entertainment

The Booksmart actor styled multiple cool-toned pastel hues, including a sage green blouse, high-waisted cream trousers, and a tan trench.

Taylor Hill

Nina Westervelt/Variety/Getty Images

Hill demonstrated her sartorial prowess in a pleated plaid maxi skirt, a clashing checkered button-down, and a satin cropped jacket.

Jemima Kirke

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment

The former Girls actor looked divine in a flowy trench coat and quirky peep-toe mules, both from Burberry, of course.

Nicky Hilton

TheStewartofNY/Getty Images Entertainment

Hilton seamlessly styled two plaid pieces: a button-down wrap dress and a complementary top-handle bag. She gave the posh print an edgy finish with chunky black knee-high boots.