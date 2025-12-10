As award season chugs along, certain trends begin to emerge; think last cycle’s over-the-top maximalist manis and pumped-up ponytails. Where might the beauty winds blow this go ‘round? If the 8th annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television is any indication, keep an eye out for long, flowing hair at any upcoming ceremonies or premieres. Several honorees and attendees (including Best Actress winners Tessa Thompson and Jurnee Smollett) opted for flowing locks. For those who kept things cropped, the vibes erred on the vintage side, with Teyana Taylor and Skye P. Marshall wearing glamorous short hair looks inspired by bygone eras. In terms of makeup, smoky eyes and softly ombréd lips — as seen on stars like Wunmi Mosaku and Ryan Destiny — stole the show.

Scroll on for a roundup of some of the standout beauty looks from the Dec. 9 ceremony.

Chase Infiniti

Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As evidenced by recent outings such as Elle’s Women in Hollywood event and the Gotham Awards, One Battle After Another breakout Chase Infiniti has been on a cool-toned kick. She kept that energy going by pairing her gunmetal Christopher John Rogers pantsuit with a frosty taupe lip, courtesy of makeup artist Amber D.

Tessa Thompson

Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If there was a trend of the night, it was long, flowing locks. Thompson, honored with the Actress Award - Film for her work in Hedda, accepted her trophy in long, center-parted microbraids. Her soft glam makeup look was by Tasha Reiko Brown.

Ryan Destiny

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Destiny channeled her inner Diana Ross with cascading curls that ran down her back, loose and voluminous. The smoky eye and brown lip were the perfect complements to her rust-colored Ferrari dress, styled by Law Roach.

Jurnee Smollett

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Smollett — recipient of the Actress Award - Series for Apple TV’s Smoke — went the brushed-out route with her long, blown-out hair.

Teyana Taylor

Earl Gibson III/Deadline/Getty Images

It wasn’t all great lengths, however. Taylor (who, along with Infiniti and Regina Hall, accepted the Ensemble Award for OBAA) wore gorgeous, flapper-esque finger curls. The cropped cut made a statement on its own, without taking away from her stunning Nicholas Oakwell Couture gown.

Wunmi Mosaku

Earl Gibson III/Deadline/Getty Images

Mosaku topped her smoky eye makeup with an iridescent shadow with a blue-purple shift. The Sinners actress wore a glossy neutral lip and pretty berry blush, which paired beautifully with the eye makeup while keeping it as the focus.

Skye P. Marshall

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

Matlock star Marshall went Old Hollywood with a softly waved lob. Her pearlescent eyeshadow created a fun matchy moment with her pearl-encrusted Pamella Roland column dress.