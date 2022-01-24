The day may barely be underway in the States, but it's already been quite an eventful day in Paris. Today, Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri presented the Maison’s Spring 2022 Haute Couture collection at Jardin des Tuileries with a star-studded guest list. Among the attendees was Cara Delevingne, who's undoubtedly no stranger to the French luxury fashion house. To point, she's an ambassador for the label’s fine jewelry collections as well as its luxury beauty line. That said, all eyes were on her at the Paris Fashion Week show, in which she managed to fake the look of side-shaved hair in the chicest way possible.

For the show, the model arrived in an oversized black bomber jacket, which featured the luxury label's branding in glitter detailing on the back. She wore it sans pants with black loafers for a finished look that was equal parts playful and sophisticated. As undeniably stylish as the look was, her hairstyle was arguably the best element of all. Upon first glance — especially when you view her hairstyle from the front — it appears that she buzzed off a side of her hair. But upon closer inspection (and a side view), it's clear that the side-parted hairstyle creates a trick of the eye — and is actually a whole lot more complex than it looks from the front.

The unique style is essentially an optical illusion, and it’s brilliant, to say the very least.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images

The double take-worthy 'do was the work of hairstylist and accessories designer John Nollet Paris, assisted by Bastien Le Divenah. They gave Delevingne beachy, textured strands and styled them in an off-center part, so that her long side bangs grazed her face.

Then, it appears they pulled back a chunk of hair from the less-pronounced section, tying it into a mini bun at the back of her head, which they accessorized with a long black ribbon. To create that fake side-shaved hair moment, they had to make sure that section of hair looked as flat and sleek as possible to be invisible to the eye from the front.

And in doing all of this, the team of two still managed to make her hair look fabulous from all angles — a testament to the fact that hair styling is an artistry in its own right. Below, get one final up-close look at the intricate style.