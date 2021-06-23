How To Copy Cara Delevingne’s Gucci Wallpaper Room If You’re Not Ready To Splurge

It’s almost always a surprise to see what’s in the celebrity homes Architectural Digest features. Whether it’s Miley Cyrus’ mouth-shaped chair or Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s entertainment barn, there’s constantly something amazing or outlandish to ogle over. Cara Delevingne’s Los Angeles home, which the publication recently toured, is no exception. Her house is a veritable adult playground, complete with a poker spot, an attic lounge, and billiards room, among others. But it’s arguably the smaller details that make the space so unique — Delevingne’s Gucci wallpaper being the perfect example.

The 28-year-old first calls out the material at the beginning of AD’s “Open Door” video, noting it as one of her favorite parts of the home. The wallpaper features a heron print against a pink background that was inspired by the label’s ready-to-wear collections, and serves as the backdrop of Delevingne’s main sitting room. But that’s not the only place the actor chose to feature the piece; as she notes on the screen, there’s a continuation of it throughout the house, and it’s even used in different colors.

It’s clear from the video that Delevingne is a major wallpaper fan: It’s included in practically every room, and never in an understated way. There are prints in the bedroom, living areas, stairwells, and more, each with its own playful pattern. Yet the longer you look, it’s clear that Gucci’s version holds a special place in her heart. And given the personality it infuses into the rooms, it’s not hard to see why.

While it’s unlikely there are many aspects of her house you could go out and buy immediately, Delevingne’s Gucci wallpaper is actually one you can. Fortunately for fans, the Heron Print Wallpaper is for sale on the fashion house’s site right this moment: Both the green and the pink colorways are available, and retail for $510 for two panels measuring 2.25 feet by 11.5 feet each.

It’s understandable, though, if your budget doesn’t extend quite that far, or even if you just can’t stomach dropping upwards of $500 on a couple of wallpaper panels (no matter how beautiful they are). That said, no one would blame you if you simply *had* to recreate a similar look into your own home — which is why TZR has rounded up a few additional options to give you the same effect at different price points, ahead.

