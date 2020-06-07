With physical togetherness still on hold, members of the LGBTQ+ community are finding new ways to celebrate Pride from a distance, and model-turned-actor Cara Delevingne is no exception. If you've been keeping up with her Instagram, you've likely noticed the string of technicolor PUMA ensembles she's wearing from home, ahead of the monthlong occasion. These tease the all-new, exciting drop of the PUMA x Cara Delevingne collection, whose June 1 arrival comes just in time to kick off Pride Month. The 13-piece collection, dubbed the "From PUMA with Love" pack, offers a rotation of punchy unisex styles that are meant for celebrating in — both this month, and all year-round.

The silhouettes on offer pull favorites from PUMA's arsenal, suspending them in all the vibrant hues that Pride Month is famous for. There's sweatshirts emblazoned with PUMA's multicolored logo, muscle tees stamped with rainbow motifs, and fanny packs cinched by a rainbow-striped belt. PUMA's famous Leadcat slides also get remixed, by way of a colorful gradient sole. And, of course, the collection wouldn't be complete without an apropos give-back component — 20 percent of proceeds from all sales will be donated to The Cara Delevingne Foundation, a project supporting LGBTQ+ causes including GLAAD, The Trevor Project and Mind Out.

COURTESY OF PUMA COURTESY OF PUMA COURTESY OF PUMA

With belt bags, comfy shoes, and oversized tees making up much of the collection, all styles synthesize the brand's sporty DNA with the energized spirit of marching. And, while festivities have been moved or called off the first time in half a century due to the COVID-19 crisis, the cause for celebration is far from "cancelled." Especially for Delevingne, who had ambitious plans to wear the collection for this year's festivities. Instead, she's ready to celebrate proudly from home — which, right now, is including lots of Zoom and FaceTime celebrations.

“This collection was designed and created with so much love," shares Delevingne in the press release. The model is no stranger to a proud ensemble, wearing a rainbow, candy-striped look to the 2019 Met Gala. Adam Petrick, Global Director of Brand and Marketing at PUMA, also waxed poetic on the Pride pack: "It’s more important now than ever to support each other and through this collection," he shared. "It reminds us that we’re always stronger together.”

See below for key styles, and head to Puma.com for the full offering:

