Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have officially tied the knot on Thursday, June 9. The two have been engaged since September 2021 and started to plan the wedding almost immediately after, according to insiders. The couple hosted a ceremony in the backyard of the pop star’s secluded mansion in Thousand Oaks, CA. As for the wedding dress, Spears’ Versace frock was an immediate attention-grabber. The couple’s wedding photos, captured by Kevin Ostajewski, show off the star’s ceremonial and after-party looks, which were equally impeccable and unique in their own way.

At the ceremony, Spears donned an elegant, off-the-shoulder dress with cap sleeves, a three-meter train, and a sultry thigh slit at the front. The frock also featured a structured, corset-like bodice, a portrait neckline, and a stream of pearl buttons on the back. She completed her matrimonial look with a classic white veil with satin edging, which was crafted from four and a half meters of silk tulle, white satin pumps, and a pair of sheer tulle gloves with pearl embellishments. All components of Spears’ ceremonial outfit were personally designed for the singer by Donatella Versace, who was also present at the wedding. The gown was then hand-sewn by Atelier Versace tailors which took more than 700 hours.

When the time came to walk down the aisle, Spears topped off her wedding look with a medley of bridal jewelry pieces from Stephanie Gottlieb: a heart-shaped, white gold diamond tennis necklace, a diamond tennis bracelet, and a pair of diamond drop earrings to match. (Collectively, the aforementioned baubles amounted to a total of 62 carats in diamonds.) In addition, the jeweler created wedding bands for the couple. Britney chose a beautiful stack of two bands to pair with her engagement ring. As for Ashghari, he selected two platinum bands and wore a set of sleek tuxedo co-ords, which were also designed by Versace.

While many of the details of Spears’ nuptials have not been revealed to the public just yet, the ten-minute ceremony (and subsequent wedding festivities) surely was a high-profile, star-studded affair. The guest list, for instance, included Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, and many other A-listers. For the after-party portion of the event, Spears also prepared three additional looks: a blazer-style LBD, a two-toned outfit, and a red mini dress. These party-ready pieces, too, were crafted and designed by Versace.

It’s clear that the singer’s wedding gown took several months to make. Back in November 2021, Spears revealed that Donatella will be working on her wedding dress via an Instagram post (which has been taken down since then.) However, in March 2022, the singer also shared a series of images wherein she posed with her fiancé and the legendary designer. The caption read, “Look who came to visit … these 2 bad bitches are up to no good 💕🌹🌹.” All things considered, it’s likely that Versace arrived with a measuring tape for an in-person fitting, as they were in the process of planning out the Spears’ wedding outfits.

The legendary pop star has had a long history with the Italian fashion house. For years she has been wearing Versace’s couture pieces on the red carpet and while performing on stage. She also maintained a great friendship with Donatella, and the designer was outwardly supportive of the #FreeBritney movement prior to the singer’s exit from her conservatorship. In other words, this collaboration between Versace and Spears felt like a match made in heaven. Keep scrolling to see more photos from the wedding, below.

