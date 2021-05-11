PSA: Britney Spears Now Has Pastel Pink Hair

In quarantine’s twilight hours — fingers crossed — the princess of pop co-signed the biggest lockdown hair trend. Britney Spears revealed new pink hair via Instagram on May 10, making her only the latest star to embrace rose gold hair and changing out her trademark blonde for a completely different look. She joins the ranks of fellow music stars Ciara, Madonna, and Taylor Swift, who all experimented with some form of pink hair dye during quarantine.

The star didn’t address the attention-grabbing new hair color in her Instagram post, though fans were quick to point it out in the bustling comment section. In the photos, Spears sports pastel pink lengths and an animal print catsuit. (“Miss pussycat loves to bite 😬😼🐾... be careful ladies and gentlemen,” reads the caption.) The color transitions from her current honey blonde shade to rose gold to a light platinum pink color at the very end.

According to her posts, Spears seems to have style on her mind lately. Right before her pink hair reveal, she posted a throwback montage of her iconic 2000s outfit pics, including pink chaps worn over blue jeans and a crochet-style dress worn with fuchsia boots. “Bringing it back to the 2000s when everything was simpler before social media,” she wrote on the May 10 video. “Should I bring these outfits back 😜💁🏼‍♀️👗📸 ???? PS I copied @reesewitherspoon 😉🤷🏼‍♀️🙊 !!!!”

After the first pink hair post, Spears followed up with a dance video also featuring the new color and catsuit, and you can see just how long her hair currently is — and how expertly the blonde-to-pink transition is on the star. It’s hard to tell where one color starts and the other shade begins.

While it’s likely that Spears had a professional involved — she is Britney Spears — you can achieve a pastel pink ombre using temporary hair colors currently on the market. Kristin Ess’ Rose Gold Temporary Tint ($12) comes to mind if you want a warm, peach-like pink. For a deeper shade try out Davines’ Alchemic Conditioner Red ($31), which January Jones used for her bold pink hair. Just make sure you keep following Spears’ Instagram account for future hair inspiration.

