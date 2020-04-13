Blake Lively’s Go-To Nail Polish Colors Are As Varied As Her Wardrobe

Blake Lively is one of those people who can — and will — wear anything. And she does so with ease, often rocking full-on suiting one day and a glamorous ball gown the next, while somehow managing to make it all appear completely effortless. So it's no surprise that the Blake Lively’s nail colors follow suit, frequently transitioning from bright shades like lime green to classics like burgundy, and proving that the style chameleon's ability to experiment translates directly to her beauty looks, too.

But it's not just her style range that clearly inspires the actor's manicures — it's also many of the colors she's known to don time and time again. Obviously, Lively appreciates a red dress, and, perhaps not coincidentally, one of her go-to nail shades is red as well. The 32-year-old also has a penchant for lime-green and neon-yellow outfits, and — you guessed it — her polish often mirrors them.

Though some of those decisions were surely influenced by Lively's longtime manicurist, Elle (also known as @enamelle on Instagram), there's no doubt that the celebrity has taken notes from her own closet over the years to create her signature nail-polish looks. Ahead, the eight nail polish colors she turns to again and again.

Burgundy Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images Lively's no stranger to a red dress, and her nail polish frequently follows suit. Her go-to is clearly a darker shade of the color, but her manicurist sometimes adds interest with nail art and shine. Sally Hansen Color Therapy Nail Color in Unwine'd $7.49 see on target

White Lively’s often keeps a super chic white pantsuit or dress in her arsenal and she almost always gets her nails painted with a shade of white polish to match. Take, for example, this art deco-inspired design using Essie Nail Polish in the shade Blanc. Essie Nail Polish in Blanc $9 See On Essie

Gold Jackson Lee/FilmMagic/Getty Images A gold dress requires equally opulent nails — at least, that's Lively's logic. Ahead of the 2017 Met Gala, her manicurist applied a dusting of 24k gold dust to the star’s nails in an ombré style to mirror her eye-catching gown. Essie Caught On Tape $9 See On Khols

Bright Pastels The actor frequently makes a statement in head-to-toe pastel colors (who could forget that monochrome green suit moment?), so it's no surprise that she loves a bright nail as well. Essie Expressie Express To Impress $9 see on essie

Metallics No one does a glittering gown like Lively, and what would a sparkly dress be without an equally shiny manicure to match? The celeb wore this polish in 2018 to mirror a metallic turtleneck under her suit, but she also regularly styles sequined dresses with sparkly nail polish and bedazzled manis. Lechat Nails Rock The Mic $2.75 see on lechat nails

Neutral Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images Lively isn't afraid to mix classic styles with her more experimental looks — and that includes her nail polish. Though the actor loves a bright shade, she's also known to pare things down and opt for a timeless, neutral color. Essie Ballet Slippers $9 see on ulta

Black Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic/Getty Images Though Lively's style can often be described as glamorous, she also loves to add an edge with unexpected materials and shades — and nail polish. And while black isn't always one of her go-to outfit colors, she's definitely known to wear it in her manicure when she's looking to give her look a moodier vibe. Christian Louboutin Beauty Khol $50 see on Christian Louboutin