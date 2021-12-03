Blake Lively Invested In This Classic Belt & It'll Be In Her Closet For Decades

Every luxury brand has at least one key item that will always remain iconic to the fashion house. Take Dior with its popular Lady Dior handbags or Cartier with its LOVE rings and bracelets. These classic items will remain in demand for decades. Another luxe piece that belongs in this timeless folder is Blake Lively’s Gucci belt, which she recently wore while out for a stroll with husband Ryan Reynolds. Belts have been part of the brand’s offerings since 1921, but Guccio Gucci’s son Aldo created the first monogram buckle (featuring his father’s initials) in 1933 — the version you see today. It has since become a luxury investment piece.

On Dec. 1, Lively and Reynolds took a stroll through New York City’s downtown area. For the casual outing, Lively put together a simple ensemble: A turtleneck sweater from OAK + FORT (one of her go-to brands for versatile tops and knits) and a pair of straight-leg 70’s jeans from Levi’s. For an extra zhuzh to her look, she accessorized with a black GG belt from Gucci. To finish off her OOTD, the Gossip Girl alum sprinkled in additional designer fare: A jewel-encrusted tweed bag from Chanel and a pair of block-heel ankle boots from Christian Louboutin.

The GG leather belt from Gucci is a familiar, tried-and-true accessory everyone loves. Kendall Jenner, Cindy Crawford, Dakota Johnson, and Selena Gomez also own similar versions of Gucci’s Double G Buckle belt. It comes in a variety of colors and buckle sizes, which means you’ll easily find one that suits your taste buds. The classic and elegant belt adds that luxe quality to even the simplest of outfits.

Are you convinced that Lively’s goes-with-everything belt should be in your wardrobe, too? If you’re nodding yes, add it to your checkout cart ASAP while it’s still available to shop. If your budget doesn’t allow for this designer belt yet, then shop several more moderately priced alternatives from brands like H&M and Daily Paper.

