There’s no denying Blake Lively’s breakout role as Serena Van Der Woodsen in Gossip Girl propelled her to trendsetter status. Of course, her fashion choices today are a far cry from the looks she wore as Upper East Side’s resident cool girl — think flashy gold blazers and bodycon dresses — circa 2007. In fact, the A-list celebrity is recognized more for her playful outfits IRL, like the floral dress Lively wore to Barnard College’s Annual Gala on April 24, than Serena’s signature free-spirited style. This occasion marked the actor’s first publicized event since she welcomed baby number four earlier this year, and she did not hold back in the fashion arena.

On Monday evening, Lively attended the soirée in a colorful Carolina Herrera floral number from the New York fashion house’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection. The lively midi dress — sorry, had to — boasted off-the-shoulder sleeves and an A-line silhouette. Her summertime look packed a bold punch, thanks to her playful Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and bright pink Manolo Blahnik heels. Moreover, in the second image of the carousel Lively posted on her IG, you’ll see the outfit included a striking pink and yellow Sergio Hudson trench coat from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Not to mention, those with a sharp eye for detail may have noticed that her dress matches the artwork in the background — a job well done, Blake!

As noted, Lively’s colorful look is much different than the outfits worn by her alter ego Serena. However, she might’ve unconsciously taken styling notes from Serena’s BFF Blair Waldorf, who wore an Alice & Olivia Garden Party Dress in Season 2, episode 1, pictured below. Blair often wore floral pieces throughout the six seasons of the show, including this memorable Christian Cota Spring/Summer 2010 number.

Gossip Girl comparisons aside, Barnard College tweeted a clip from the Monday night event, where Lively, who was a presenter at the gala, opened up about going to college when she struggled to land an acting role. “Two weeks after that, the producers of Gossip Girl called me like an ex-boyfriend, and they said, ‘Listen, will you please do the show?,’” Lively said in her speech. She joked that they would only allow her to go to Columbia University in New York one day a week, even though they filmed every day. “So needless to say, I think I have to accept that tonight is the closest I’m going to get [to graduating college], so I’m just going to pretend that this is me graduating tonight,” Lively added. “So thank you! I made it.”

