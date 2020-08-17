Given its sudden trendiness in the world of skin care, squalane is one of those ingredients that almost always equates to luxury and, in turn, expensiveness. Biossance — the brand whose entire range revolves around the commodity — isn't exactly exempt from that rule, but on the rare occasion that its precious creams, serums, and oils are marked down, say, 25 percent, their price tags become all the more manageable. Said opportunity is the Biossance Friends & Family Sale, happening right now.

Chances are you've already been introduced to the newly ubiquitous ingredient. A hydrogenated, often plant-based version of squalene (the stuff found — unglamorously — in shark liver oil), squalane (spelled with an "a") has cropped up in countless cleansers, serums, and lip balms over the past year or so. It was arguably this innovative brand that helped bring it to the fore.

Now, Biossance is a top purveyor of squalane (sourced sustainably from sugarcane, not sharks), and now through Aug. 24, every last product on Biossance.com is on sale for 25 percent off — including the cult-favorite Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream, Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil, Squalane + Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen, and straight up 100% Squalane Oil. The code FRIENDS is automatically applied at checkout.

Some of the best finds — all vegan, cruelty-free, Environmental Working Group-certified, and free from 2,000 blacklisted ingredients — ahead.

