The Biossance Friends & Family Sale Means All Squalane Everything For 25% Off
Given its sudden trendiness in the world of skin care, squalane is one of those ingredients that almost always equates to luxury and, in turn, expensiveness. Biossance — the brand whose entire range revolves around the commodity — isn't exactly exempt from that rule, but on the rare occasion that its precious creams, serums, and oils are marked down, say, 25 percent, their price tags become all the more manageable. Said opportunity is the Biossance Friends & Family Sale, happening right now.
Chances are you've already been introduced to the newly ubiquitous ingredient. A hydrogenated, often plant-based version of squalene (the stuff found — unglamorously — in shark liver oil), squalane (spelled with an "a") has cropped up in countless cleansers, serums, and lip balms over the past year or so. It was arguably this innovative brand that helped bring it to the fore.
Now, Biossance is a top purveyor of squalane (sourced sustainably from sugarcane, not sharks), and now through Aug. 24, every last product on Biossance.com is on sale for 25 percent off — including the cult-favorite Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream, Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil, Squalane + Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen, and straight up 100% Squalane Oil. The code FRIENDS is automatically applied at checkout.
Some of the best finds — all vegan, cruelty-free, Environmental Working Group-certified, and free from 2,000 blacklisted ingredients — ahead.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
The brand calls this one its "holy grail brightening and firming hydrator." The dewy glow created by this day-or-night oil has made it one of the brand's top sellers. You can cop it now for $54.
Not just a face oil, this pure plant-derived squalane is designed for all-over, head-to-toe hydration. It locks in moisture while also reducing redness and irritation, now on sale for $36.
The lactic acid in this night serum (vegan, of course) boosts cell turnover and exfoliates for brighter, smoother, more even skin. It's now on sale for $46.50.
Marked down to $39, Biossance's best-selling gel moisturizer features probiotics that help balance complexion, minimize redness, and improve clarity. Other ingredients include red seaweed, ginger extract, and Swiss garden cress sprouts, making it almost edible.
What would your squalane collection be without a trusty eye cream? According to the brand, the sugarcane derivative does wonders for lifting, firming, and smoothing. Get it now for $40.50.