Even though her new album, Hit Me Hard And Soft debuted in May, October is on track to be Billie Eilish’s busiest month of 2024 so far. Not only is her current tour up and running, she’s also slated as the Saturday Night Live musical guest alongside Michael Keaton as host on October 19. But wait — there’s more. In between SNL rehearsals and various tour stops, Eilish somehow fit a photoshoot as Vogue’s latest cover star into her jam-packed schedule. The Eilish-led November 2024 issue dropped bright and early on October 8 — less than 24 hours before her next performance in New Jersey.

Marking her second Vogue cover in under a decade of fame, Eilish was lensed by esteemed photographer, Mikael Jansson — the same creative behind Sophie Turner’s British Vogue cover from June 2024. As she posed in front of a neutral background, all eyes went to the Grammy winner’s menswear-inspired moment courtesy of Gucci and Bottega Veneta. She started her cover-worthy co-ord with a baggy Bottega button-down in a classic baby blue shade. Then, the fashion muse layered another button-down overtop in a ‘70s-looking striped pattern, which coordinated to her suit tie — both from the Italian label. She finished her layered look with an oversized cream suit set from Bottega Veneta, complete with a voluminous blazer and matching straight-leg trousers. Instead of lots of jewelry, Eilish opted for a single silver pendant necklace that hung loosely as she leaned in to the camera.

In classic Eilish form, this wasn’t the only suit she donned during the Vogue photoshoot. For her next close-up, the “Birds of a Feather” singer switched into another Bottega Veneta duo in mustard yellow — a fall-ready hue perfect for the November issue. Extra points for her ivory tie and eye-catching “B” brooch from Wolf & Badger. In another shot, Eilish stood out in a sea of black suits thanks to her second mustard moment from Burberry: a paisley button-down and matching zip-up joggers. Much like her two previous outfits, a long black tie rounded out her third OOTN.

For the following set-up, Eilish posed in a phone booth wearing a billowing red jacket from Bottega Veneta. The Wolf & Badger brooch returned for her fifth set-up alongside a white Moschino shirt, a Thom Browne tie, and a Binata Millinery flower pin. For her sixth and final photo, Eilish closed out her Vogue feature on a high note, starting with cream wide-leg trousers from Another Tomorrow and a complementary Brooks Brothers shirt. Then, she upped the autumnal ante with a checkered Acne Studios coat underneath a tan Gucci coat. The hem of her floor-length topper was embellished with copper sequins, which photographed beautifully.

The best part about Eilish’s newest cover? The 22-year-old’s issue is available on newsstands right now. So, if you haven’t already, pick up your own copy ASAP.