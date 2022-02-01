Bella Hadid Just Nailed On-The-Go Dressing With This One-And-Done Outfit

Bella Hadid adores a comfy outfit — one that is easy to slip into as she goes about her busy days. For this reason, versatile pieces like bike-short bodysuits and vests often pop up here and there in her daily looks, but tracksuits are an ultimate favorite. Hadid has an extensive collection that ranges from minimalistic sets in neutral tones and simple prints to vibrant-hued ones in shades like cobalt blue and cherry red. And while the model has found ways to style the casual look for years, she still manages to make it look fresh in 2022. Case in point: The latest of Bella Hadid’s tracksuits is a chic navy blue striped style with white accents. It’s definitely an upgraded version of the velvety, sherbet-colored Juicy Couture sweatsuits of the early aughts.

On Feb. 1, while on a casual outing in London, Hadid strolled around in the matching set for an easy one-and-done ensemble. She went for a mockneck jacket, which had “London” splashed across the front, and matched the top with coordinating loose-fit joggers. For sophisticated flair, Hadid left behind her trusty outdoorsy sneakers and opted for a pair of black boots. She completed the laid-back look with her signature futuristic sunglasses and sleek black gloves, which added an edgy touch (and kept her cozy in the chilly temps). Her bag for the day was a Burberry checkered shoulder style, which added yet another touch of sophistication. This throwback fashion moment proved that a tracksuit still makes for a sleek everyday ensemble — you just need to know how to accessorize it.

Hadid’s exact London tracksuit is unknown at the moment. However, there are several similar iterations from brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Adidas available. Also, if you’re a fan of a maximalist print and you live for a little pop of color, there’s a variety of sets to match your preference. Find your new favorite versatile activewear set below.

(+) Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images (+) Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.