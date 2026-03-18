Fresh off her first-ever Indian Wells Masters 100 title in Palm Springs, tennis world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka flew to Miami to defend her Miami Open crown. Ahead of the tournament’s first day, the four-time Grand Slam champion attended The Unofficial Official Players Party, hosted by David Grutman, Draft Kings, and Oakberry — whose founder and CEO just became Sabalenka’s fiancé earlier this month. For the occasion, she went full Gucci, sharing Instagram snaps of her $48,000 tiger-print shearling coat with the caption, “I think this coat was made for me.”

Her fans know that the tiger symbolism runs deep for Sabalenka, who was born in 1998 — the year of the tiger. She also has a tattoo of a tiger on her left forearm, which is always visible while she’s playing tennis. In a January 2025 on-court interview, she explained the inks significance. “It’s a reminder never give up, just stay aggressive, stay hungry and push yourself — no matter what’s going on in your life,” she said.

Her bold style on and off the court mirrors the fierce mentality that has propelled her to the top of the tennis world — and now, to her role as an official Gucci ambassador alongside fellow top-ranked player Jannik Sinner.

Her tiger look included a silver sequined dress underneath, a pair of black logo tights, and a black chain bag from the label. She also wore a diamond encrusted gold watch from New York-based rare watch and jewelry retailer, Material Good. But her blinged out accessories didn’t end there.

The tennis phenom showed off her new 12-carat diamond engagement ring designed by fine jewelry label, Isa Grutman.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Just last month Sabalenka traveled to Milan to sit front row at the Gucci Fall/Winter 2026 runway show, where she had a chance to see Demna’s creative director debut.