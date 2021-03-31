This Is The One Print Ariana Grande Has Mastered Wearing From Head To Toe

Trends, as you know, have a shelf life. May it be the grunge looks that exploded on our 2014 Instagram Feeds to the awkward v-shaped cutout tops that no one went out without in 2016, most fashion movements have a hard expiration date. But sometimes, certain fads get a second (or third) chance at a new life, and a whole new slew of outfits are primed to contribute to its fashion history. No design has experienced this more than animal print, which most recently exhibited itself in Ariana Grande's head-to-toe leopard print outfit.

If you're drawing a blank on when you last wore animal print, think of the Réalisation Par leopard midi skirt that took summer 2018 by storm. The silk printed midi skirt was so iconic it even gained an Instagram following through the account @leopardminiskirt. While the item (or a dupe) of the iconic piece may or may not still be holding a place in your closet, one look at Grande's all-leopard print ensemble will reveal why the hype for this design will never fade.

The singer wore a statement leopard ensemble from Lanvin's Fall/Winter 2021 collection while announcing herself as the next judge on NBC’s The Voice. (She’s replacing Nick Jonas.) Grande donned a leopard pattern long-sleeve belted dress, a pair of matching leopard pumps, and a fuzzy bag of the same print from the fashion house. While her exact items are currently not available to shop, this outfit makes the idea of wearing an animal print from head to toe super easy — you basically only need two pieces.

Some experts believe animal print and the desire to experience other cultures are connected. Thus, the idea of going with a leopard print dress versus a simple LBD seems a lot more appealing, especially when keeping in mind how wardrobes and styles have changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To welcome back leopard print into your spring wardrobe, TZR pulled a selection of similar pieces to shop ahead.

