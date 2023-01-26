Anne Hathaway has been a stunner since day one, but her most recent red-carpet appearances prove that she’s entered a new league of beauty icons — and that she only gets better with time. The Oscar-winning actor never fails to embody classic elegance with the perfect dose of modern influence, resulting in a string of utterly chic and unforgettable looks. Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week has officially kicked off, and, of course, the star is already off to a awe-inducing start. Anne Hathaway’s soft cat eye makeup and brunette bombshell waves create an expertly crafted beauty moment that you’ll definitely want to bookmark for future inspo.

For Maison Valentino’s show yesterday in Paris, Hathaway arrived in a head-to-tie leopard print ensemble consisting of a Valentino minidress along with matching tights, pointed-toe pumps, and a clutch purse. As if her fashion choices weren’t fierce enough, the actor wore a stunning soft glam makeup look courtesy of Benjamin Puckey. The makeup artist used a combination of warm brown eyeshadows, concentrating the pigment on the outer portion of Hathaway’s eyes to create a cat-eye effect, which ties in nicely with her animal-print look. Rather than use a dark, inky eyeliner, the eyeshadow blending trick shapes softer, less intense definition that still plays up the eyes. In an Instagram post, Puckey shared he used Clé de Peau Beauté Cream Rouge Matte Liquid Lipstick in 111 Chocolate Cosmos for her pinkish brown lip shade.

Hathaway’s luscious brunette waves added even more glamour to the Valentino look. Paris-based hairstylist Jillian Halouska created a modern update to beach waves, a hair trend that seems to be losing traction among the celeb set. In place of the salt-tinged, undone texture of traditional beach waves, Halouska boosted Hathaway’s hair with lots of body and shine for a more refined style. It’s essentially an expert combination of California beach waves and that sexy, undone bedhead look that’s become a French-girl trademark.

If the star’s 2023 Paris Fashion Week debut is any indication, fans may just see some of Hathaway’s best beauty looks over the next several days. To get a jump on all the soft glam inspiration, check out the lip color Puckey used to achieve the perfect neutral lip.