Footwear is about two elements: first, function (of course) as it’s crucial that your shoes keep you feeling comfortable and supported while you walk around the neighborhood, attend events, or work out. Second, they’re about appearance and are often utilized as the finishing touch to complete an ensemble. However, it can be a challenge to find shoes that truly do both. Luckily, the search for a style that is both practical and fashion-forward has come to an end, as Anne Hathaway’s slingback sandals just proved that you can have a shoe that checks off both these boxes.

Hathaway was spotted in her strappy slingbacks while hailing a cab after lunch at Sant Ambroeus in New York City on August 2. For her casual outing, she styled the embellished sandals with a matching white linen two-piece set, which kept her cool in the extra hot weather. To add a pop of color to the simple look, she opted for a hot pink Valentino crossbody bag — a piece that felt like a subtle nod to her all-pink outfit from the Valentino Haute Couture show back in July. Lastly, she wore her go-to oversized sunglasses from Bvlgari to shield her eyes from the sun.

T.JACKSON/BACKGRID

T.JACKSON/BACKGRID

The actor’s casual daytime ensemble was a lesson in styling an outfit based around what you have on the calendar. For Hathaway, she went with a laid-back look to grab a quick bite in, but made the outfit feel polished and thoughtful because of her luxe accessories — the slingbacks had gold hardware throughout while the Valentino crossbody had the brand’s iconic Rock Stud detail.

You, too, can recreate her casual-cool outfit for all your upcoming summer activities, whether that be brunch with friends or Labor Day celebrations with the family. Plus, if you want to work the look into fall, opt for a linen top and pants matching set as the bottoms will keep you warm when the temps start to drop. But, do keep Hathaway’s colorful accessories in play. Ahead, shop TZR’s picks for recreating her street style ensemble.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.