What Your Favorite Celebrities Did For Labor Day Weekend

Kendall Jenner was spotted in Italy.

By Valerie Stepanova
Model Kendall Jenner enjoyed her Italian getaway with boyfriend and basketball player Devin Booker d...

Cardi B Gave Birth

This weekend’s biggest story came from Cardi B and her husband Offset. On Sept. 4, Cardi B gave birth to a baby boy. Stay tuned for the name reveal!@iamcardib

Sarah Jessica Parker Caught Up On Her Summer Reading

The star picked up the yet-to-be-out novel Matrix by Lauren Groff. “I’m on page 17 and now nothing else matters,” Parker said in an Insta caption. “Once you have this book in your hands, I feel certain you, too, will be consumed.”@sarahjessicaparker

