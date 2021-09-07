Menu
What Your Favorite Celebrities Did For Labor Day Weekend
Kendall Jenner was spotted in Italy.
Valerie Stepanova
5 hours ago
Cardi B Gave Birth
This weekend’s biggest story came from Cardi B and her
husband Offset
. On Sept. 4, Cardi B gave birth to a baby boy. Stay tuned for the name reveal!
Sarah Jessica Parker Caught Up On Her Summer Reading
The star picked up the yet-to-be-out novel
Matrix
by Lauren Groff. “I’m on page 17 and now nothing else matters,” Parker
said in an Insta caption
. “Once you have this book in your hands, I feel certain you, too, will be consumed.”
