'And Just Like That...' Episode 9 Featured A Mix Of Casual & Dressy Looks
See all the outfits, ahead.
Marina Liao
6 hours ago
Carrie and Seema were all dressed up for a night out. Unfortunately though, their fancy outfits couldn’t get them past the bouncer at the door of a club.
Carrie went for a lace theme throughout her ensemble (and added a pop of pink with her tulle handbag).
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.