(TV)

'And Just Like That...' Episode 9 Featured A Mix Of Casual & Dressy Looks

See all the outfits, ahead.

By Marina Liao
James Devaney/GC Images
Nicole Ari Parker filming 'And Just Like That...'
Carrie and Seema were all dressed up for a night out. Unfortunately though, their fancy outfits couldn’t get them past the bouncer at the door of a club.Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max
Carrie went for a lace theme throughout her ensemble (and added a pop of pink with her tulle handbag). James Devaney/GC Images

Tap