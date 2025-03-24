Icon. That’s the word that comes to mind when one thinks of Alessandra Ambrosio. For more than 20 years, the Brazilian supermodel has dominated the runways of some of the world’s biggest fashion houses and was even dubbed one of People’s 100 Most Beautiful People in the World. And, at 43, she’s just as radiant and striking as ever. In fact, one could say her glow has only gotten, er, glowier with time. Which begs the question: How does she do it? What skin care magic is behind her routine?

As it happens, Ambrosio’s over-40 beauty philosophy boils down to one mantra: Less is more. TZR caught up with the model at Clarins’ ICONS event (so fitting!) in Los Angeles on March 21, where she spilled the details on her near-perfect complexion. “I think simple is better,” says the mother of two. “For me, the Double Serum from Clarins is a must. I've been using it for so many years now and I just love it.” She’s not alone in her devotion. Since its debut 30 years ago, the best-selling product has cemented itself in the industry as a powerhouse product, known for its duo-phased system that allows for better absorption of the serum’s 23 plant-based botanicals.

Ambrosio also swears by Clarins’ equally beloved Total Eye Lift to treat the fine lines around the eye area that can materialize in your 40s. The formula’s cocktail of organic harungana extract and cassie flower wax target wrinkles, crow’s feet, and dark circles. (Ambrosio loves how the cream preps the skin nicely for makeup application, smoothing the area and creating a ideal working space.)

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

At night, Ambrosio swipes on Clarins’ Lip Comfort Oil, which she claims to be “obsessed” with. “I don't go to sleep before I put my lip oil because it hydrates while you're sleeping,” she says. In the morning, to wake up the skin, the model reaches for ... spoons. “Sometimes, I'll just get like cold spoons, put them in the fridge for a minute and just put them against my eyes.”

Ahead, shop the Ambrosio’s beauty faves for radiant, youthful skin. And, don’t just take her word for it. Each of the three products below have been best-sellers for years, and for good reason. You can’t go wrong with a tried-and-true formula. Get ready to glow.