Bookmark Adele’s Old Hollywood Updo For Your Next Black-Tie Wedding

On November 14, Adele was in the living rooms of what sure felt like virtually every single person alive. In a sweeping evening of (almost) live music and intimate conversation, Adele: One Night Only granted fans a sneak peek of what’s to come off the singer’s soon-to-be-released album and the chance to listen in on an in-depth discussion with Oprah about its subject matter. And really, the only thing as enchanting as Adele’s performance is the hair and makeup she wore for it. Adele’s glamorous French twist updo, coupled with her signature soft glam makeup style, only added to the event’s vintage-tinged appeal. Even in her deeply personal interview with Oprah, Adele’s hair and makeup were calibrated to help reflect the nature of the conversation — Adele quite literally lets her hair down, amplifying the candid feeling of the television special.

The glam was pure, classic Adele, who’s always steeped both her music and aesthetic in homages to a bygone era. While her makeup usually stays pretty consistent these days (sculpted contour, warm apricot cheeks, thick lashes, and winged eyeliner, with a matte lip), her blonde, highlighted hair gets more room to play. In the performance, it’s loosely pulled back into a tall, voluminous French twist bun, secured at the base of her head.

Of course, because Adele’s songs require so much emoting (there wasn’t dry eye anywhere in the house), the sculpted updo wasn’t fashioned too tight to allow for plenty of drama-underscoring tendrils to dance around her face as she vocalized her hits. The Old Hollywood style was a beauty 180 from her sleek side part in the special's interview portion, too.

In the interview, Adele’s makeup is consistent as she opts for her go-to suite of bold brows and matte finishes, but her bouncy blowout is both relaxed and undeniably polished. Michael Ashton, Adele’s longtime makeup artist and close friend, is more than likely behind her fresh-faced makeup look here, but it’s still a mystery who constructed her glorious updo and blowout. In the past, Adele’s worked with celebrity hairstylists like Kardashian-favorite Chris Appleton and Pamela Neal, but so far, no one’s claimed credit — at least not on Instagram. So while it’s impossible for sure to say what products and styling techniques were used, it’s a solid assumption that it involved a boar-bristle brush for added smoothing, plenty of volumizing teasing, and lots of shine spray.

As far as musical events go, Adele: One Night Only unsurprisingly numbered among the weekend’s best. And her glam might be among the year’s greatest looks — but considering Adele’s penchant for commanding headlines and breaking records, it won’t be the last.