A Look Inside This Year’s Luxurious Jetset Summer Soirée

As summer soirées go, The Zoe Report’s dreamy annual midsummer event, Jetset, has become a highly anticipated one on the Hamptons’ social calendar. This year, a radiant Rachel Zoe, Joey Wölffer, and Maison Margiela Fragrances hosted at the iconic Wölffer Estate Vineyard, kicking the proceedings off at golden hour, with the warmth of the sun offset by a summer breeze.

The venue, a chateau surrounded by vineyards as far as the eye can see, was already idyllic, and was made more so by armfuls of white florals and flickering perfumed candles from Maison Margiela Fragrances. The luxury perfume brand had also set up a fun photo moment, and the effortlessly chic guests including influential influencers and VIP names in their summer best, couldn’t resist striking a pose.

The cocktail hour at the start of the evening offered guests a chance to unwind and catch up in an elevated setting, with chilled fruity cocktails by Tanqueray, crisp sips of Wölffer Estates’ iconic Summer in a Bottle and DJ Pamela Tick’s hot beats. The grand finale was a a chic seated dinner that heroed the bounty of summer produce, and guests couldn’t help but linger over the stunning tablescape loaded with welcoming florals and moody candlelight.

Get a look at the evening ahead.

Rachel Zoe | Madison Fender/BFA

Rachel Zoe and Joey Wölffer | Madison Fender/BFA

Ashley Stark Kenner posing at the Maison Margiela Fragrances photo opp | Madison Fender/BFA

Brooks Nader | Madison Fender/BFA

Arielle Charnas | Madison Fender/BFA

(+) Beautiful tablescape accompanied by candles from Maison Margiela Fragrances | Madison Fender/BFA (+) Madison Fender/BFA INFO 1/2

Beats by DJ Pamela Tick set the perfect vibe | Madison Fender/BFA

Barbara Brignoni Bravo | Madison Fender/BFA

(+) Carly Cardellino sipping on chilled Tanqueray cocktails | Madison Fender/BFA (+) Rachel Zoe | Madison Fender/BFA INFO 1/2

Christie Tyler spritzing on Maison Margiela Fragrances ‘REPLICA’ Beach Walk | Madison Fender/BFA

(+) Gorgeous fashion illustrations of guests’ looks by Deanna First | Madison Fender/BFA (+) Gezelle Renee | Madison Fender/BFA INFO 1/2