Do you hear that? The clinking of champagne glasses, the rustling of lamé dresses, the crinkling of gift wrap? Yes, that’s the faint noise of holiday parties in the air — and it's fast approaching. And that means it's time to start mulling over white elephant gift exchanges, cold weather-appropriate outfits, and — most importantly — your holiday party makeup ideas.

Thankfully, unlike the perfect dress, those are the easiest to decide in advance (although it's never a bad idea to begin accumulating fashionable layers, too). And to prepare your upcoming beauty strategy pre-Sephora shopping trip, you only need to look as far as Hollywood because your favorite celebrities' makeup looks double as the ultimate inspiration for every holiday party in your calendar. In other words, steel yourself for sparkle — and lots of it.

In between red carpets, photoshoots, and evenings out on the town, there are plenty of looks to choose from; each star brings their very own unique sense of makeup style to the table. For the bold, Tracee Ellis Ross' lighthearted yet fashion-forward beauty, Lizzo’s glittery glam, and Sarah Jessica Parker's perpetual trendsetting are all tempting options. Meanwhile, beauty icons like Priyanka Chopra, Lucy Liu, and Taylor Swift prove holiday classics like red lips and fresh, glowy skin are forever favorites for a reason.

Below, 30 holiday party-ready beauty looks from celebrities that you'll want to screenshot, share, and copy just in time for the invites to start pouring in.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Warmed-Up Reds Take it from Beyoncé herself — there’s no party for which cat-eye lashes aren’t perfectly appropriate, but they’re even better framing her sienna-toned, shimmery eyeshadow and satin red lips. The lipstick, an orange-tinted red, warms up the look for an inviting finish. Tatcha Kyoto Red Silk Lipstick $44 See on Tatcha

2 Elegant Earth Tones John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sure, the bright colors and bold techniques can be great for a big celebration — but face-flattering earth tones, no matter if they’re warm or cool-hued, are always in style, too. The key to this look is deciding which features to subtly play up. In Kerry Washington’s case, that’s some curled, fluttery falsies and a gorgeously low-key lip shine. Mented Cosmetics Holiday Faves Trio $50 Mented has packaged three of its most popular semi-matte lipsticks for this hand-crafted collection. It includes the shades Pretty in Pink, Nude LaLa, and Dope Taupe. See On Sephora

3 Black On Black @sophiet The ultimate night out makeup hack: when it doubt, just smoke it out. Sophie Turner’s black-on-black shadow and liner combination looks deep enough to sink into. For the most depth dimension, smudge a black eyeshadow crayon or paint all over lids before going in with a matching shadow shade. Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix Eye, Cheek & Lip Cream Pigment in Blackout $18 See On Sephora

4 Wide Wings @oliviarodrigo Holiday parties were made for going bold so take a page out of Olivia Rodrigo’s beauty book and opt for a serious eyeliner wing. Connected to the arc of her deep bronze eyeshadow, the smoky look takes a welcome turn towards ‘60s vibes. Shiseido Kajal InkArtist - Shadow, Liner, Brow $25 See On Shiseido

5 Monochromatic Plum Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Plum is a winter classic (and for a good reason). But Dakota Johnson took it one step further by adding it to her lids and lips. ColourPop Sleeper Pressed Pigment $4.50 See on ColourPop

6 Hint Of Holographic @haileybieber Hailey Bieber might have debuted these Gen Z-favorite eyeliner stickers over summer, but the cyber-effect silver is ideal for that one holiday party you need to impress at. Simihaze Beauty Eye Play Sticker Book - Rave Pack $55 See On Simihaze Beauty

7 Glittery Greens Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images Ciara’s glistening, money-green eye makeup might have been chosen to complement her glammed-up Seahawks gown, but the shade also happens to be perfect for the holiday season. Essence Dancing Green Eyeshadow Palette $4 See On Ulta

8 Old Hollywood KCR/Shutterstock Regardless of the occasion, Priyanka Chopra's vintage-inspired waves, angled brows, and sultry burgundy lipstick is a trio made in beauty heaven. Pat McGrath Labs LuxeTrance Lipstick in "Exxotica" $40 See on Pat McGrath Labs

9 Smoky Sparkle John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kick up your regular smokey-eye — Cara Delevingne style — by sweeping silver glitter over your lids once the look is complete. NYX Professional Makeup Pigments in "Gunmetal" $6.50 See on ulta

10 Inner Corner Emphasis @adele Already mastered the cat-eye? Try it in reverse like Adele. Extend a razor-thin line of gel or liquid liner straight down past your eyes’ inner corners for an even more intense feline effect. Maybelline Eye Studio Lasting Drama Gel Eyeliner $10 See On Ulta

11 Bold Blush Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While lips and eyes seem to dominate much of the holiday beauty discourse, some bold blush application lets your complexion take center stage. Meghan Markle likes to concentrate warm dusty rose shades across her strong cheekbones, leaving the apples free — this sculpts the face, too. Patrick Ta Monochrome Moment Velvet Blush in She's Seductive $32 See On Sephora

12 Open-Ended Eyeliner @zendaya Simultaneously delicate and show-stopping, an open v-shaped wing, like Zendaya’s, can come in any color for some holiday party fun. Draw one on with an inky pen or keep it subtle with a smokey shadow shade and an angled liner brush. Charlotte Tilbury Eye Liner Brush $26 See On Nordstrom

13 Natural Glam John Lamparski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Elevate your everyday fresh-faced makeup à la Halima Aden with dark eyeliner, a glossy lip, and dramatic lashes. Urban Decay Perversion Mascara $24 See on Urban Decay

14 Crisp Coral Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hillary Duff's coral lipstick (which just so happened to match the top of her dress) is the perfect alternative to typical winter shades. W3LL PEOPLE Optimist Semi-Matte Lipstick in "Brave" $17 See on credo beauty

15 Bold Brows Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Take a page from Gigi Hadid's playbook and style your brows up and out with a few swipes of brow gel. Then, let the rest of your makeup stay understated and neutral. Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel $24 See on sephora

16 Colorful Cat-Eyes Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Why stop at simply embracing colorful liquid eyeliner? Go the extra mile and make it metallic, like Lupita Nyong'o's playful teal. Maybelline Master Precise Ink Metallic Liquid Eyeliner in "Teal Galaxy" $8.99 See on Maybelline

17 No-Makeup Makeup Gary Gershoff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Grab your Glossier — because Lucy Liu has proven, time and time again, that no-makeup makeup is worthy of the red carpet (or your holiday work party). Glossier Perfecting Skin Tint $26 See on Glossier

18 '90s Liner Lars Niki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Luna Bijl's eyeliner transforms what would've been an understated makeup look into something a bit more dramatic — with a subtle cat-eye, to boot. Jillian Dempsey Natural Khôl Eyeliner in "Black" $20 See on violet grey

19 Painterly Metallics Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock Adwoa Aboah's makeup artist, Celia Burton, showed exactly how she created this painterly metallic eyeshadow look on Instagram. And yes, it's completely hypnotizing. Chantecaille Mermaid Eye Color in "Triton" $34 See on bluemercury

20 Negative Space Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mimic Ashley Graham's futuristic eyeliner by drawing on a regular cat-eye, then adding a parallel winged line right above it. L'Oreal Paris Infallible Flash Cat Eye Waterproof Brush Tip Liquid Eyeliner, Black $9.99 See on walgreens

21 Wintry Blue Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock Once again, Sarah Jessica Parker is perfectly on trend. Follow her lead by opting for blue eyeshadow before your next get-together. Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 2 Eyeshadow Palette $60 See on nordstrom

22 Romantic Red Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock Or, copy Tracee Ellis Ross' red eyeshadow for a warmer look that's decidedly festive. Huda Beauty Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette in "Ruby" $27 See on Huda Beauty

23 Rosy Glow Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Nicole Kidman is the master of the natural, lit-from-within glow. Try it out by choosing a blush shade that mimics your own skin tone, versus louder pinks or reds. Shiseido Minimalist Whipped Powder Blush in "Momoko" $29 See on sephora

24 Classic Red Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When it doubt, go with red. Zoe Saldana's bright matte lip is the only finishing touch her glowy skin and subtly smoky-eye needed. Chanel Beauty Rouge Allure Ink Matte Liquid Lip Colour in "222 Signature" $38 See on Chanel

25 '60s Eyeshadow Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lily-Rose Depp's white eyeshadow is the minimalist version of a statement look — and adds a thoroughly nostalgic vibe to her already stunning outfit. Laura Mercier Matte Eyeshadow in "Blanc" $25 See on Laura Mercier

26 French-Girl Simplicity Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Natural brows. Simple eyeshadow. A smudged red lip. Brie Larson's French-girl makeup is uncomplicated, yes, but still looks stunning on the red carpet. Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in "Certainly Red" $8.99 See on Revlon

27 Ombré Lips Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock Lizzo proved that a sequin dress and ombré lip go hand in hand. You probably already own a red lipstick, so just grab a darker liner to blend in at the corners. NARS Velvet Lip Liner in "Belle Mare" $24 See on NARS

28 Doll Lashes Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Likewise, you could pick any of Naomi Campbell's makeup looks from the last three decades and be ready to party. But one thing remains a staple: her long, volumized lashes. Tarte Tarteist Pro Cruelty-Free Lashes in "Goddess" $12 See on sephora

29 Glistening Gold Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images You can't go wrong emulating any Met Gala look, and Awkwafina's dazzled brightly. Finish your glittery eyeshadow with a few carefully placed rhinestones. PYT Beauty Glam Glitter Gel in "Gold" $18 See on PYT Beauty