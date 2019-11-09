(Celebrity)

30 Holiday Party Makeup Ideas To Steal From Celebs

‘Tis the season.

By Madge Maril and Amanda Ross
Do you hear that? The clinking of champagne glasses, the rustling of lamé dresses, the crinkling of gift wrap? Yes, that’s the faint noise of holiday parties in the air — and it's fast approaching. And that means it's time to start mulling over white elephant gift exchanges, cold weather-appropriate outfits, and — most importantly — your holiday party makeup ideas.

Thankfully, unlike the perfect dress, those are the easiest to decide in advance (although it's never a bad idea to begin accumulating fashionable layers, too). And to prepare your upcoming beauty strategy pre-Sephora shopping trip, you only need to look as far as Hollywood because your favorite celebrities' makeup looks double as the ultimate inspiration for every holiday party in your calendar. In other words, steel yourself for sparkle — and lots of it.

In between red carpets, photoshoots, and evenings out on the town, there are plenty of looks to choose from; each star brings their very own unique sense of makeup style to the table. For the bold, Tracee Ellis Ross' lighthearted yet fashion-forward beauty, Lizzo’s glittery glam, and Sarah Jessica Parker's perpetual trendsetting are all tempting options. Meanwhile, beauty icons like Priyanka Chopra, Lucy Liu, and Taylor Swift prove holiday classics like red lips and fresh, glowy skin are forever favorites for a reason.

Below, 30 holiday party-ready beauty looks from celebrities that you'll want to screenshot, share, and copy just in time for the invites to start pouring in.

1

Warmed-Up Reds

Take it from Beyoncé herself — there’s no party for which cat-eye lashes aren’t perfectly appropriate, but they’re even better framing her sienna-toned, shimmery eyeshadow and satin red lips. The lipstick, an orange-tinted red, warms up the look for an inviting finish.

2

Elegant Earth Tones

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sure, the bright colors and bold techniques can be great for a big celebration — but face-flattering earth tones, no matter if they’re warm or cool-hued, are always in style, too. The key to this look is deciding which features to subtly play up. In Kerry Washington’s case, that’s some curled, fluttery falsies and a gorgeously low-key lip shine.

3

Black On Black

@sophiet

The ultimate night out makeup hack: when it doubt, just smoke it out. Sophie Turner’s black-on-black shadow and liner combination looks deep enough to sink into. For the most depth dimension, smudge a black eyeshadow crayon or paint all over lids before going in with a matching shadow shade.

4

Wide Wings

@oliviarodrigo

Holiday parties were made for going bold so take a page out of Olivia Rodrigo’s beauty book and opt for a serious eyeliner wing. Connected to the arc of her deep bronze eyeshadow, the smoky look takes a welcome turn towards ‘60s vibes.

5

Monochromatic Plum

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Plum is a winter classic (and for a good reason). But Dakota Johnson took it one step further by adding it to her lids and lips.

6

Hint Of Holographic

@haileybieber

Hailey Bieber might have debuted these Gen Z-favorite eyeliner stickers over summer, but the cyber-effect silver is ideal for that one holiday party you need to impress at.

7

Glittery Greens

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Ciara’s glistening, money-green eye makeup might have been chosen to complement her glammed-up Seahawks gown, but the shade also happens to be perfect for the holiday season.

8

Old Hollywood

KCR/Shutterstock

Regardless of the occasion, Priyanka Chopra's vintage-inspired waves, angled brows, and sultry burgundy lipstick is a trio made in beauty heaven.

9

Smoky Sparkle

John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kick up your regular smokey-eye — Cara Delevingne style — by sweeping silver glitter over your lids once the look is complete.

10

Inner Corner Emphasis

@adele

Already mastered the cat-eye? Try it in reverse like Adele. Extend a razor-thin line of gel or liquid liner straight down past your eyes’ inner corners for an even more intense feline effect.

11

Bold Blush

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While lips and eyes seem to dominate much of the holiday beauty discourse, some bold blush application lets your complexion take center stage. Meghan Markle likes to concentrate warm dusty rose shades across her strong cheekbones, leaving the apples free — this sculpts the face, too.

12

Open-Ended Eyeliner

@zendaya

Simultaneously delicate and show-stopping, an open v-shaped wing, like Zendaya’s, can come in any color for some holiday party fun. Draw one on with an inky pen or keep it subtle with a smokey shadow shade and an angled liner brush.

13

Natural Glam

John Lamparski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Elevate your everyday fresh-faced makeup à la Halima Aden with dark eyeliner, a glossy lip, and dramatic lashes.

14

Crisp Coral

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hillary Duff's coral lipstick (which just so happened to match the top of her dress) is the perfect alternative to typical winter shades.

15

Bold Brows

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Take a page from Gigi Hadid's playbook and style your brows up and out with a few swipes of brow gel. Then, let the rest of your makeup stay understated and neutral.

16

Colorful Cat-Eyes

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Why stop at simply embracing colorful liquid eyeliner? Go the extra mile and make it metallic, like Lupita Nyong'o's playful teal.

17

No-Makeup Makeup

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Grab your Glossier — because Lucy Liu has proven, time and time again, that no-makeup makeup is worthy of the red carpet (or your holiday work party).

18

'90s Liner

Lars Niki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Luna Bijl's eyeliner transforms what would've been an understated makeup look into something a bit more dramatic — with a subtle cat-eye, to boot.

19

Painterly Metallics

Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

Adwoa Aboah's makeup artist, Celia Burton, showed exactly how she created this painterly metallic eyeshadow look on Instagram. And yes, it's completely hypnotizing.

20

Negative Space

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mimic Ashley Graham's futuristic eyeliner by drawing on a regular cat-eye, then adding a parallel winged line right above it.

21

Wintry Blue

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

Once again, Sarah Jessica Parker is perfectly on trend. Follow her lead by opting for blue eyeshadow before your next get-together.

22

Romantic Red

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

Or, copy Tracee Ellis Ross' red eyeshadow for a warmer look that's decidedly festive.

23

Rosy Glow

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman is the master of the natural, lit-from-within glow. Try it out by choosing a blush shade that mimics your own skin tone, versus louder pinks or reds.

24

Classic Red

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When it doubt, go with red. Zoe Saldana's bright matte lip is the only finishing touch her glowy skin and subtly smoky-eye needed.

25

'60s Eyeshadow

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lily-Rose Depp's white eyeshadow is the minimalist version of a statement look — and adds a thoroughly nostalgic vibe to her already stunning outfit.

26

French-Girl Simplicity

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Natural brows. Simple eyeshadow. A smudged red lip. Brie Larson's French-girl makeup is uncomplicated, yes, but still looks stunning on the red carpet.

27

Ombré Lips

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

Lizzo proved that a sequin dress and ombré lip go hand in hand. You probably already own a red lipstick, so just grab a darker liner to blend in at the corners.

28

Doll Lashes

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Likewise, you could pick any of Naomi Campbell's makeup looks from the last three decades and be ready to party. But one thing remains a staple: her long, volumized lashes.

29

Glistening Gold

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images

You can't go wrong emulating any Met Gala look, and Awkwafina's dazzled brightly. Finish your glittery eyeshadow with a few carefully placed rhinestones.

30

Apricot Shimmer

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Champagnes and golds may be the go-to eyeshadow colors of the holiday season, but warm-toned apricots, like the shades Taylor Swift wore on the Grammys red carpet, emphasize all eye colors and still say firmly in-season.