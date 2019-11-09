Do you hear that? The clinking of champagne glasses, the rustling of lamé dresses, the crinkling of gift wrap? Yes, that’s the faint noise of holiday parties in the air — and it's fast approaching. And
that means it's time to start mulling over white elephant gift exchanges, cold weather-appropriate outfits, and — most importantly — your holiday party makeup ideas.
Thankfully, unlike the perfect dress, those are the easiest to decide in advance (although it's never a bad idea to begin
accumulating fashionable layers, too). And to prepare your upcoming beauty strategy pre-Sephora shopping trip, you only need to look as far as Hollywood because your favorite celebrities' makeup looks double as the ultimate inspiration for every holiday party in your calendar. In other words, steel yourself for sparkle — and lots of it.
In between red carpets, photoshoots, and evenings out on the town, there are plenty of looks to choose from; each star brings their very own unique sense of makeup style to the table. For the bold, Tracee Ellis Ross' lighthearted yet fashion-forward beauty,
Lizzo’s glittery glam, and Sarah Jessica Parker's perpetual trendsetting are all tempting options. Meanwhile, beauty icons like Priyanka Chopra, Lucy Liu, and Taylor Swift prove holiday classics like red lips and fresh, glowy skin are forever favorites for a reason.
Below, 30 holiday party-ready beauty looks from celebrities that you'll want to screenshot, share, and copy just in time for the invites to start pouring in.
Take it from Beyoncé herself — there’s no party for which cat-eye lashes aren’t perfectly appropriate, but they’re even better framing her sienna-toned, shimmery eyeshadow and satin red lips. The lipstick, an orange-tinted red, warms up the look for an inviting finish.
2 Elegant Earth Tones John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Sure, the bright colors and bold techniques can be great for a big celebration — but face-flattering earth tones, no matter if they’re warm or cool-hued, are always in style, too. The key to this look is deciding which features to subtly play up. In Kerry Washington’s case, that’s some curled, fluttery falsies and a gorgeously low-key lip shine.
3 Black On Black
The ultimate night out makeup hack: when it doubt, just smoke it out. Sophie Turner’s black-on-black shadow and liner combination looks deep enough to sink into. For the most depth dimension, smudge a black eyeshadow crayon or paint all over lids before going in with a matching shadow shade.
4 Wide Wings
Holiday parties were made for going bold so take a page out of Olivia Rodrigo’s beauty book and opt for a serious eyeliner wing. Connected to the arc of her deep bronze eyeshadow, the smoky look takes a welcome turn towards ‘60s vibes.
5 Monochromatic Plum Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
Plum is a winter classic (and for a good reason). But Dakota Johnson took it one step further by adding it to her lids and lips.
6 Hint Of Holographic
Hailey Bieber might have debuted these Gen Z-favorite eyeliner stickers over summer, but the cyber-effect silver is ideal for that one holiday party you
need to impress at. 7 Glittery Greens
Ciara’s glistening, money-green eye makeup might have been chosen to complement her glammed-up Seahawks gown, but the shade also happens to be perfect for the holiday season.
8 Old Hollywood
Regardless of the occasion, Priyanka Chopra's vintage-inspired waves, angled brows, and sultry burgundy lipstick is a trio made in beauty heaven.
9 Smoky Sparkle John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Kick up your regular smokey-eye — Cara Delevingne style — by sweeping silver glitter over your lids once the look is complete.
10 Inner Corner Emphasis
Already mastered the cat-eye? Try it in reverse like Adele. Extend a razor-thin line of gel or liquid liner straight down past your eyes’ inner corners for an even more intense feline effect.
11 Bold Blush
While lips and eyes seem to dominate much of the holiday beauty discourse, some bold blush application lets your complexion take center stage. Meghan Markle likes to concentrate warm dusty rose shades across her strong cheekbones, leaving the apples free — this sculpts the face, too.
12 Open-Ended Eyeliner
Simultaneously delicate and show-stopping, an open v-shaped wing, like Zendaya’s, can come in any color for some holiday party fun. Draw one on with an inky pen or keep it subtle with a smokey shadow shade and an angled liner brush.
13 Natural Glam John Lamparski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Elevate your everyday fresh-faced makeup à la Halima Aden with dark eyeliner, a glossy lip, and dramatic lashes.
14 Crisp Coral Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Hillary Duff's coral lipstick (which just so happened to match the top of her dress) is the perfect alternative to typical winter shades.
15 Bold Brows Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Take a page from Gigi Hadid's playbook and style your brows up and out with a few swipes of brow gel. Then, let the rest of your makeup stay understated and neutral.
16 Colorful Cat-Eyes Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
Why stop at simply embracing colorful liquid eyeliner? Go the extra mile and make it metallic, like Lupita Nyong'o's playful teal.
17 No-Makeup Makeup Gary Gershoff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Grab your Glossier — because Lucy Liu has proven, time and time again, that no-makeup makeup is worthy of the red carpet (or your holiday work party).
18 '90s Liner Lars Niki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Luna Bijl's eyeliner transforms what would've been an understated makeup look into something a bit more dramatic — with a subtle cat-eye, to boot.
19 Painterly Metallics Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock 20 Negative Space Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Mimic Ashley Graham's futuristic eyeliner by drawing on a regular cat-eye, then adding a parallel winged line right above it.
21 Wintry Blue Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock
Once again, Sarah Jessica Parker is perfectly on trend. Follow her lead by opting for blue eyeshadow before your next get-together.
22 Romantic Red Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock
Or, copy Tracee Ellis Ross' red eyeshadow for a warmer look that's decidedly festive.
23 Rosy Glow Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman is the master of the natural, lit-from-within glow. Try it out by choosing a blush shade that mimics your own skin tone, versus louder pinks or reds.
24 Classic Red Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
When it doubt, go with red. Zoe Saldana's bright matte lip is the only finishing touch her glowy skin and subtly smoky-eye needed.
25 '60s Eyeshadow Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Lily-Rose Depp's white eyeshadow is the minimalist version of a statement look — and adds a thoroughly nostalgic vibe to her already stunning outfit.
26 French-Girl Simplicity Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Natural brows. Simple eyeshadow. A smudged red lip. Brie Larson's French-girl makeup is uncomplicated, yes, but still looks stunning on the red carpet.
27 Ombré Lips Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock
Lizzo proved that a sequin dress and ombré lip go hand in hand. You probably already own a red lipstick, so just grab a darker liner to blend in at the corners.
28 Doll Lashes Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Likewise, you could pick any of Naomi Campbell's makeup looks from the last three decades and be ready to party. But one thing remains a staple: her long, volumized lashes.
29 Glistening Gold Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images
You can't go wrong emulating any Met Gala look, and Awkwafina's dazzled brightly. Finish your glittery eyeshadow with a few carefully placed rhinestones.
30 Apricot Shimmer Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Champagnes and golds may be the go-to eyeshadow colors of the holiday season, but warm-toned apricots, like the shades Taylor Swift wore on the Grammys red carpet, emphasize all eye colors and still say firmly in-season.