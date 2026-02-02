Musicians always like to make a statement; as such, music’s biggest night is consistently full of surprises, both on stage and off. The 68th Annual Grammy Awards, held Feb. 1 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, saw pop stars and their plus ones hitting the red carpet in a wide array of daring and unique looks. That included putting personalized touches on classic styles — such as a few creative takes on ponytails.

Ponytails might be the go-to hairstyle for the gym and wash days, but make no mistake: With the right styling and accessories, and plenty of attitude, a ponytail can be perfect for a formal affair; it is one of the best ways to show off iced-out earlobes or a fabulous necklace, after all.

Among the ponytail wearers at the 2026 ceremony were Sabrina Carpenter, who went heavy on the romance by pulling her trademark blowout into an intricately folded ponytail. Doechii’s textured ponytail cascaded down from the crown of her head, while Tyla, also reaching great heights with her updo, left out a large section of hair at the front for a sultry eye-covering moment. On the other hand, Miley Cyrus took the low road, opting for a loose (very) low pony tied with a wrapped around piece of hair.

Miley Cyrus

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Celebrity hairstylist Bobby Eliot used Shark Beauty products to create Cyrus’ look. In a statement, Eliot said he took inspiration from the “Flowers” singer’s Celine outfit when designing the ‘do: “Tonight's hair was designed to feel effortlessly chic with a touch of French undone ease.”

Sabrina Carpenter

ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP/Getty Images

Redken ambassador Carpenter eschewed her usual bouncy blowout for a ponytail, but kept her signature curtain bangs.

Doechii

Brianna Bryson/WireImage/Getty Images

Doechii’s textured high ponytail gave off ‘80s vibes (complimentary).

Tyla

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

In a relatively rare long hair moment, Tyla wore a high ponytail with loose, wavy ends, a dramatic section of hair left out in the front, and a peekaboo braid.