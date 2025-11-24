Just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, celebrities and fashion insiders descended upon Dohan, Qatar to celebrate and support emerging fashion talent in the Middle East and North Africa region. Yes, the 2025 Fashion Trust Arabia Awards brought in some major talent this year including Lindsay Lohan, Anna Wintour, Regina King, and Lori Harvey, all of whom brought their glam game to one of the final major style events of the year.

In addition to recognizing rising talent from across the Arab world (award categories include Eveningwear, Ready-to-Wear, Accessories, Jewelry, and a Debut Talent award), the ceremony also honors established fashion players who have blazed a trail for emerging designers (this year, Miuccia Prada received a Lifetime Achievement Award, and couture designer Zuhair Murad got the Trailblazer Award). With so much to commemorate, it makes sense that the awards draw such big names — not to mention such elevated style.

Lohan, for example, arrived in a sleek wine red velvet column gown courtesy of The New Arrivals, accessorized perfectly by Chopard. Harvey, on the other hand, went dramatic in one of the night’s major honorees, stunning in a gathered yellow Zuhair Murad dress from the Spring/Summer 2025 Couture collection. Emma Roberts also made an appearance in a soft pink strapless number from Valentino Resort 2026.

Ahead, see all the major celeb moments from the 2025 Fashion Trust Arabia Awards.

Lindsay Lohan

Darren Gerrish/WireImage/Getty Images

In The New Arrivals.

Lori Harvey

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

In Zuhair Murad.

Chriselle Lim

Darren Gerrish/WireImage/Getty Images

In Zuhair Murad.

Emma Roberts

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

In Valentino.

Gisele Bündchen

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

In Valentino.

Dixie D'Amelio

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

In Elie Saab and Chopard jewelry.

Neelam Gill

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

In Victoria Beckham.

Oumayma Elboumeshouli

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

In 1309 Studios.

Justine Skye

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

In vintage Roberto Cavalli.

Regina King

Darren Gerrish/WireImage/Getty Images

In Elie Saab.

Anna Wintour

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

In custom Prada.

Nora Attal

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent.

Ikram Abdi

Darren Gerrish/WireImage/Getty Images

In Miss Sohee.