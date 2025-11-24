(Red Carpet)
The 2025 Fashion Trust Arabia 2025 Awards Was A Major Celeb Scene
The fashion set brought their A-game.
Just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, celebrities and fashion insiders descended upon Dohan, Qatar to celebrate and support emerging fashion talent in the Middle East and North Africa region. Yes, the 2025 Fashion Trust Arabia Awards brought in some major talent this year including Lindsay Lohan, Anna Wintour, Regina King, and Lori Harvey, all of whom brought their glam game to one of the final major style events of the year.
In addition to recognizing rising talent from across the Arab world (award categories include Eveningwear, Ready-to-Wear, Accessories, Jewelry, and a Debut Talent award), the ceremony also honors established fashion players who have blazed a trail for emerging designers (this year, Miuccia Prada received a Lifetime Achievement Award, and couture designer Zuhair Murad got the Trailblazer Award). With so much to commemorate, it makes sense that the awards draw such big names — not to mention such elevated style.
Lohan, for example, arrived in a sleek wine red velvet column gown courtesy of The New Arrivals, accessorized perfectly by Chopard. Harvey, on the other hand, went dramatic in one of the night’s major honorees, stunning in a gathered yellow Zuhair Murad dress from the Spring/Summer 2025 Couture collection. Emma Roberts also made an appearance in a soft pink strapless number from Valentino Resort 2026.
Ahead, see all the major celeb moments from the 2025 Fashion Trust Arabia Awards.
Lindsay Lohan
In The New Arrivals.
Lori Harvey
In Zuhair Murad.
Chriselle Lim
In Zuhair Murad.
Emma Roberts
In Valentino.
Gisele Bündchen
In Valentino.
Dixie D'Amelio
In Elie Saab and Chopard jewelry.
Neelam Gill
In Victoria Beckham.
Oumayma Elboumeshouli
In 1309 Studios.
Justine Skye
In vintage Roberto Cavalli.
Regina King
In Elie Saab.
Anna Wintour
In custom Prada.
Nora Attal
In Saint Laurent.
Ikram Abdi
In Miss Sohee.