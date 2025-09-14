The runways in New York, London, Milan, and Paris aren’t the only sources of fashion inspiration this month. Your favorite celebrities are also bringing their sartorial A-games to the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. As the official kick-off to awards season, the night always sets a glamorous tone for all of the high-profile red carpet events to follow, and this year is no exception.

Early arrivals like Molly Gordon and Chase Sui Wonders brought some of this year’s TikTok-viral beauty looks to the Emmys. If you’ve spent enough time on your FYP, you’ve probably come across the debate as to whether or not winged liner is “cheugy.” Both of their takes on the makeup style confirm it’s most definitely not. Meanwhile, The Pitt actor Shabana Azeez gave the flippy bob — one of this year’s major hair trends — a little retro flair with flipped ends.

Read on for all of the must-see celebrity beauty moments from the 2025 Emmy Awards red carpet.

Jenna Ortega

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Ortega brought her signature goth glam aesthetic to the 2025 Emmy Awards. Makeup artist Mélanie Inglessis sculpted her skin to perfection with Lumeo SkinLift before giving her a steel blue smoky eye and vampy oxblood lip. Meanwhile, hairstylist César Ramirez used OGX products to style her long raven strands into a wavy loose braid.

Selena Gomez

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

For her Emmys date night with fiancé Benny Blanco, the Only Murders in the Building star and Rare Beauty founder went with two red carpet beauty staples: a slick high pony and orange-red matte lip.

Aimee Lou Wood

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

As demonstrated by The White Lotus star, an inner corner highlight adds an ethereal vibe to a minimal makeup look.

Lisa

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lisa’s romantic beauty look consisted of loose waves, soft, blush-pink cheeks, and a matching glossy lip.

Ruth Negga

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Skin prep is always important during a red carpet glam session, but especially when the look is minimal save for a cool rosy mauve lip. Makeup artist Mélanie Inglessis got Negga’s complexion into shape with Sothy’s Paris de-puffing Express Eye Patches and Beau Domaine’s nourishing The Fluid Cream. As for that lip, she swiped on Le Rouge Français’ Le Nude Wantura Lipstick. After enhancing her curls, Negga’s hairstylist Araxi Lindsey spritzed Parfum de Marley Delina Hair Perfume as a finishing touch.

Michelle Monaghan

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ahead of the Emmys, The White Lotus visited Schwarzkopf Professional’s U.S. Creative Director of Color & Technique, Tracey Cunningham’s chair. The result is her high-shine, fresh “soft biscotti bronde” hair. Monaghan showed off her new color on the red carpet with a super sleek look hairstylist Bridget Brager achieved with the help of Remi Cachet hair extensions.

Jennifer Coolidge

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Coolidge channeled Brigitte Bardot with her messy bun and wavy face-framing tendrils, fluttery lashes, and nude lip.

Shabana Azeez

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The Pitt actor gave the year’s biggest hair trend — aka the flippy bob — the red carpet treatment.

Chase Sui Wonders

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The actor’s hair and makeup had subtle retro touches. Her liner was slightly winged out, while her bob was swept into a low bun with a deep side part.

Molly Gordon

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Sorry, Gen-Z: The Bear star’s winged liner is anything but cheugy. The actor’s hairstylist Derek Yeun used Olivia Garden tools to create a bombshell blowout that complemented the TikTok-divisive makeup look.

More to come...