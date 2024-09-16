At any red carpet event with A-listers in attendance it’s a given you’ll have a handful of the same beauty looks. Think deep side-parted Hollywood waves, coiffed bobs, matte red lips, and sharp cat eyes. No, the aforementioned styles don’t continuously pop up because celebrities’ glam teams have run out of inspiration. They belong to a certain caliber of hair and makeup techniques that are considered timeless, meaning they transcend current social media trends. That is, depending who you ask. Following the great skinny jeans debate of 2022, Gen-Z TikTokers deemed liquid winged eyeliner as “cheugy” over the summer. However, one look at all of the cat eyes on the 76th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet is quite possibly the strongest counter argument.

Ranging from Greta Lee’s clean flick to Selena Gomez’s smoked-out wings, television’s biggest heavy hitters are demonstrating that the eyeliner technique is anything but one note. In reality, it’s remained a go-to in Hollywood because it can easily be tweaked to complement that specific star’s personal style and whatever couture gown they’re wearing that night.

Ahead, all of the fresh ways celebrities are wearing classic cat-eye liner at the 2024 Emmy Awards.

Anna Sawai

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pairing very subtle cat-flick liner with extra fluttery lashes really made Sawai’s eyes pop on the red carpet. Her low, undone bun adds to her effortless yet high glam vibe.

Selena Gomez

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Gomez’s makeup artist Hung Vanngo put a sultry spin on dramatic winged liner by creating a smoked-out version for the Only Murders in the Building star.

Greta Lee

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

In lieu of a thick black cat eye, Lee’s liquid liner follows along the upper lash line and just slightly wings out. Combined with her softly-sculpted cheeks, tawny nude lipstick, and low-key blowout, her eye makeup feels incredibly of-the-moment.

Ayo Edebiri

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Using both liquid and pencil liner, Edebiri’s soft, winged-out eye makeup is slightly grungy. It’s a cool juxtaposition to her soft, brushed-out waves.

Aja Naomi King

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To really lean into the romantic style of her blush Giambattista Valli Couture gown, King wore shimmery pink eyeshadow as the base of her cat eye.

Sofia Vergara

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Why stop at one wing when you could do two? To add a modern twist to classic a classic liquid cat eye, Vergara’s makeup artist Sabrina Bedrani added a second one just above it using rusty red eyeshadow to play off her dress. A set of KISS false lashes finished off the look.