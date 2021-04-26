Leave it to Hollywood’s most sought-after celebrities to prove that white gowns aren’t just meant for walking down the aisle. Yes, the traditional wedding gown look is now red carpet-approved, according to the white dress trend at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards. The neutral ensembles were impossible to miss — and certainly not boring.

After every award show was held virtually this season, the red carpet was finally (!) back on Sunday, April 25 at the 2021 Oscars, and the extravagant looks were better than ever. Stars arrived at the Dolby Theatre and Union Station in Los Angeles while sporting an array of vividly colorful gowns such as red, metallic gold, and yellow, but it was, without a doubt, white that stole the show. For starters, actor Maria Bakalova’s beaded Louis Vuitton number was one of the most talked-about looks of the evening. Next up were actor Viola Davis and producer Jena Friedman, who both nailed two of the evening’s biggest trends: cool cutout ensembles and white luxe dresses. And, though it wasn’t a gown, singer-songwriter Tiara Thomas stunned in a feathery white look by Jovana Louis Benoit.

Ahead, see all the stunning white outfit moments that graced the Oscars red carpet. This timeless shade will inspire you to rock it for your next fancy going-out outfit.

The White Dress Trend At The 2021 Oscars: Maria Bakalova

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images

Maria Bakalova looked like a real-life princess in her beaded Louis Vuitton gown.

The White Dress Trend At The 2021 Oscars: Viola Davis

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images

As always, Viola Davis turned heads in her Alexander McQueen cutout dress.

The White Dress Trend At The 2021 Oscars: Jena Friedman

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images

Jena Friedman co-signed the cutout look with her sleek fitted white gown.

The White Dress Trend At The 2021 Oscars: Tiara Thomas

Matt Petit /A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

While it’s not a dress, Tiara Thomas still jumped on board with the white trend this evening. The singer decided on a custom design from Jovana Louis Benoit.

The White Dress Trend At The 2021 Oscars: Mia Neal

Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Mia Neal wore a sparkly top and a white floor-length skirt. She also got the exposed midriff memo for tonight.

The White Dress Trend At The 2021 Oscars: Diane Warren

Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Instead of a gown, Diane Warren went with a polished white suit by Valentino for the night.

More to come...