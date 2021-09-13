The Manicures At The Met Gala Were Fierce & Not For The Faint Of Heart

After a whirlwind six days of New York Fashion Week, the glamour train kept right on rolling into the 2021 Met Gala. Sure, it’s not the first Monday in May, but walking down the red carpet on the second Monday in September hasn’t stopped the stars from turning out some seriously swoon-worthy fashion and beauty looks. The nails in particular have many a beauty lover zooming in on social media feeds everywhere, with celebs like Billie Eilish (one of the evening’s four hosts), Saweetie, and Maisie Williams all making waves with their enviable manicures.

If you’ve never had the good fortune to go behind the scenes while a major movie star or Grammy-winning musician gets ready for the Met Gala, picture this scene: about three to 10 stylists, makeup artists, hair stylists, assistants, and manicurists flutter about the room, buffing and polishing said celebrity to perfection. No detail is left unturned for the big night, which is why the nails are often so dazzling (recall Elle Fanning’s charm-bedazzled mani by Mar y Sol Inzerillo in 2019). And after waiting nearly a year and half to finally walk the red carpet in New York, you can bet that the glam squads aren’t holding anything back.

Curious how the evening’s guests and their teams interpreted the 2021 theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” for their nails? Check out some of the most innovative and jaw-dropping Met Gala manicures below.

Saweetie

Arturo Holmes/MG21 / Contributor/ Getty

The bejeweled claws on Saweetie almost stole the focus from the rest of her stunning outfit... but not quite.

Maisie Williams

Jeff Kravitz / Contributor/ Getty

Maisie Williams’ gothic green and black mani were every bit as cool as her dramatic shaved brows.

Billie Eilish

Arturo Holmes/MG21 / Contributor/ Getty

Billie Eilish is known for her long claws, but in keeping with her Cinderella-esque look, her nude matte mani was an elegant surprise.

Megan Thee Stallion

Mike Coppola / Staff/ Getty Images

The pink ombre nails Megan Thee Stallion chose for the evening are a timeless classic for anyone looking to update their nail look for fall.

Cynthia Erivo

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff/ Getty

Hopefully no one crosses Cynthia Erivo tonight because those claws could do some serious damage.

Pete Davidson

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff/ Getty Images

Pete Davidson’s black and silver ombre manicure set off his assortment of diamonds very nicely.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff/ Getty Images

A sophisticated and sensual red dress calls for an eye-catching embellished manicure, and Jennifer Hudson understood the assignment.

Taraji P. Henson

Mike Coppola / Staff/ Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson is never one to shy away from the glitz and glamour, and her nails definitely made a statement on the red carpet this evening.

More to come...