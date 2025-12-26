“Viral” can immediately spark suspicion in the mind of some beauty enthusiasts. And not without reason — between paid partnerships, the allure of swag from brands, and simple bandwagon hopping, it can be difficult to discern which hair care, makeup, and skin care products you see on favorite content creators’ feeds really are that good, and aren’t just the product of a well-oiled hype machine. But allow us to offer a different perspective: The cream rises to the top. That is to say, if a product can’t actually deliver the goods, it will quickly fade into the endless abysses that are the internet and the declutter piles. Even if a product doesn’t work for you, if thousands, or even millions, of people are talking about it, it’s almost certainly working for someone.

Which products earned their views in 2025? This year’s crop of high-performing viral beauty products includes a lip liner from one of the trendiest beauty brands of the moment, a pricey foundation with a super devoted fanbase, hair drops that wowed the internet with their ability to resuscitate edges, and more. Scroll on for our top 12 viral beauty products of the year.

The Lip Shaper Rhode Peptide Lip Shape $24 See On Sephora Everything Hailey Bieber touches turns to clicks, and Rhode’s Peptide Lip Shapers are no exception. After being teased by Bieber in December 2024, the liners dropped to much fanfare in January 2025. And the hype is real — these soft and creamy sticks glide on the lips with ease, and are ideal for creating more diffused or soft ombré lip looks.

The Perfect “Morning Shed” Mask Medicube Collagen Night Wrapping Mask $21 See On Ulta The brand behind last year’s most viral skin care tool, the Age-R Booster Pro, kept up the momentum in 2025. Along with the exfoliating Zero Pore Pads, Medicube inspired countless TikToks and reels with its Collagen Night Wrapping Mask. The overnight mask is formulated with collagen for lifting and firming, and is designed to lock in your evening skin care routine. It also makes for an extremely satisfying morning shed.

The Glow Getter Vaseline Glazed & Glisten Shimmering Gel Oil $10 See On Target After Love Island USA breakout star Olandria Carthen was spotted on the VMAs red carpet with a hydrated, shimmering, out-of-this-world body glow, the product behind the radiance — Vaseline’s Glazed & Glisten Shimmering Gel Oil — started flying off the shelves. Fans praise the delicious scents and almost wet-looking finish.

The Babydoll Blush YSL Beauty Make Me Blush 24H Buildable Powder Blush $46 See On Sephora A list of viral beauty products hates to see Hailey Bieber coming. When she dropped an “island get ready with me,” she inspired countless influencers to add YSL Beauty’s Make Me Blush to their carts. (JSYK: The specific shade she used was 42 Babydoll, a soft, cool pink.)

The Stay-Put Lipstain Huda Beauty Lip Contour Lip Stain for 12-Hour Wear $25 See On Sephora Huda Beauty’s Lip Stain Pens claim to be “smudge-proof, kiss-proof, and transfer-proof for 12 hours” — declarations just begging to be wear-tested. And wear-tested they’ve been, with creators pitting the pens against napkins, drinks, and even five-hour flights. The consensus? These colors stay put.

The “Goldilocks” of Toners Byoma Hydrating Milky toner $16 See On Ulta It takes a lot to stand out in an already viral category — in this case, milky toners— but Byoma’s hydrating formula has been doing exactly that for over a year now, with no end in sight. Ingredients including barrier lipids, polyglutamic acid, and cica come together to create a toner that’s celebrated for its Goldilocks consistency (not too heavy, not too light), ability to boost the barrier, and excellent value.

The Edges Miracle Worker Cécred Restoring Hair & Edge Drops $56 See On Ulta Beyoncé unveiled her hair care line, Cécred, in 2024. And, much like its founder, it has continued to cause conversation. This year, those convos were about the Restoring Hair & Edge Drops. Formulated with a proprietary blend of peptides alongside ingredients like bioactive keratin ferment, fermented rice powder, and biotin, fans (notably, many of whom were postpartum) praise the drops for restoring their thinning edges.

The Ultimate Lightweight Foundation Victoria Beckham Beauty The Foundation Drops $110 See On Nordstrom “Is there a single bad review of Victoria Beckham’s new foundation?” inquired one Redditor. Spoiler alert: While the $110 price tag is an understandable deterrent for some, for many others, this lightweight, breathable base product is well worth the splurge. It’s lauded for its natural finish and how easily it melts into the skin, and is especially beloved by those with mature and dry skin types.

The (Very) Longwearing Setting Spray L'Oréal Paris Infallible 3-Second Setting Mist Spray $14 See On Ulta The legacy brand behind what is arguably the world’s most famous hairspray, L’Elnett, brings that same “your beauty will not budge” energy to makeup with the L’Oréal Paris Infallible Setting Spray Mist. Users claim this mist can keep makeup intact all night, and even well into the next day. (Though of course, whether you should be wearing makeup all night is a different story.)

The Facial In A Box Shark Beauty Shark FacialPro Glow $400 See On Sephora If any one brand can be said to make the most viral devices, Shark Beauty is a strong contender. The name behind the internet’s favorite LED mask and multi-styler came for the pores this year with the FacialPro Glow. The device includes various attachments for exfoliation, hydration, massage, and sculpting, perfect for an at-home spa day.

The Skin-Friendly Blush Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Brightening Serum Blush $25 See On Sephora In 2025, Glow Recipe stepped into color cosmetics via an extension of its viral Watermelon Glow range. The Watermelon Glow Dewy Flush Serum Blushes are notable for their skin care-forward ingredients, including brightening niacinamide and hydrating watermelon extract, as well as the glowy flush they impart on the skin. Oh, and for launching with an over 35,000-person waitlist.