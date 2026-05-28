In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. This week, deputy beauty editor Erin Lukas is testing the buzzy Violette_FR Plume Blush.

The recipe to the French girl’s trademark brand of je nais se quois is mostly attitude, but it’s also not being too precious with your hair and makeup. Tousled hair with a bit of frizz isn’t a bad hair day and smudged, slightly faded lipstick doesn’t need to be touched up. Their effortless approach to beauty is the antithesis of the popular (and very dewy) “clean girl” aesthetic, but it is in line with the rising blurred makeup trend.

This lived-in (and more attainable) look strikes a balance between matte and dewy and has a blended, filter-like, soft-focus finish. So who better than French makeup artist Violette Serrat to create a blush that offers this exact look? Violette_FR’s Plume Blush is a powder formula that leaves seamless, buildable color on the cheeks.

While I’ll always love glowy skin, I’m over the hyper-glazed look and the unrealistic expectations of perfect that have become associated with it thanks to TikTok. However, I still want my makeup to look natural and as effortless as possible. So I was eager to get my hands on this blush and have been testing it for a month leading up to its launch.

Ahead, I share my honest thoughts on Violette_FR’s new Plume Blush, along with details on the formula and available shades.

Fast Facts

Price: $34

Size: 5.1 g/ 0.17 oz

Best For: A soft, buildable flush, those who prefer a matte finish

Ingredient Highlights: Peach kernel oil, sunflower seed oil, vitamin E

What We Like: Easy to apply without overdoing it, blends seamlessly, lasts all day

What We Don’t Like: Nothing!

Rating: 5/5

How TZR Keeps Score: 1/5: Making a return; 2/5: Keeping as a backup; 3/5: Finishing to the last drop; 4/5: Recommending to my group texts; 5/5: Already on auto-replenish

The Formula

When creating Plume Blush, Serrat was inspired by the Renaissance painting technique velatura, where thin, semi-opaque layers of paint are applied over a dry underpainting to create a soft, hazy effect. This translates to the blush’s vibrant yet diffused finish.

To achieve this look, the buildable formula melts on like a cream but sets matte like a traditional powder. It’s infused with skin care ingredients peach kernel oil, sunflower seed oil, and vitamin E to help it glide on smooth and to provide moisturizing benefits. Violette also added a hint of vanilla to add to the sensorial experience.

Plume Blush comes in five curated shades: Rose Fumé (soft neutral smoked rose), Latte Praline (nude infused with caramel and pink), En Feu (Fiery Red), Ambre Rouge Fumé (warm nude with a touch of spice), and Souvenir de Volubilis (cool-toned purple-pink). Each comes in very photogenic Matisse blue-inspired compacts.

For seamless application, Serrat recommends using a dense brush, so she also created Le Kabuki ($38) designed to be used to with the blushes.

Courtesy of Violette_FR

My Experience & Results

I typically stick to cream blush because it’s easy to blend and looks more natural than powders. The only issue is that many on the market don’t have staying power, so I was eager to see if Plume Blush would make me a convert. Spoiler: It did.

All of the shades look vibrant in the packaging, but when you apply them, they leave the softest wash of color that you can layer if you’re in the mood for intensely-flushed cheeks. Like Serrat, I also endorse tapping the blush onto the cheeks with a dense brush because the color goes on evenly and sets better for longer wear time. Speaking of wear time, the blush stayed put all day long and looked just as fresh at 5 p.m. as it did at 9 a.m. Considering I do work up a bit of a sweat while waiting for the train on New York City’s very hot and humid subway platforms, and from rushing to and from work appointments, I was impressed.

(+) Wearing Rose Fumé. Erin Lukas (+) Wearing Latte Praline. Erin Lukas (+) Wearing Souvenir de Volubilis. Erin Lukas INFO 1/3

My favorite shades of the bunch are Rose Fumé for everyday wear and Latte Praline for more of a warm, sun-kissed look. I did step out of my comfort zone and take Souvenir de Volubilis, which was surprisingly more sheer and wearable than it appears in the pan.

Is Violette_FR’s Plume Blush Worth it?

This blush combines everything I love about cream formulas with the staying power of a powder. If you prefer matte makeup over dewy, or you’re a minimalist like me and always want to come off as though you didn’t put in a ton of effort, these blushes are absolutely worth adding to your cart.