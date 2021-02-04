These days, there's no such thing as too many reasons to treat yourself — and good news, you don't need a Valentine to do so. From CBD-infused baths, to rich night creams that come bundled with fancy robes, to nail polish sets, and a luxe, pink-topped Tom Ford palette, there are several ways to treat yourself this Valentine's Day... no (external) Valentine required. Chances are, your year is already off to a stressful start, and you deserve a little indulgence.

To get you started, there's a beautiful $20 Pixi lip palette stacked with a whopping 25 shades to wear alone or mix and match (that looks far pricier than it is), a CBD-infused kit of topical products (including a pain-relieving body balm, face oil, and a bag of mineral bath salts), and a high-tech, but affordable skin care gadget. So whether you choose to unwind with a bath, perk up with a bright lip, DIY a facial, give yourself a colorful Valentine-inspired manicure, or simply read a book with a nice candle at your side — you can't go wrong with any of these picks.

