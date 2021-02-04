(Beauty)
This Valentine's Day, Indulge In A Luxurious Beauty Gift For Yourself
You deserve it.
These days, there's no such thing as too many reasons to treat yourself — and good news, you don't need a Valentine to do so. From CBD-infused baths, to rich night creams that come bundled with fancy robes, to nail polish sets, and a luxe, pink-topped Tom Ford palette, there are several ways to treat yourself this Valentine's Day... no (external) Valentine required. Chances are, your year is already off to a stressful start, and you deserve a little indulgence.
To get you started, there's a beautiful $20 Pixi lip palette stacked with a whopping 25 shades to wear alone or mix and match (that looks far pricier than it is), a CBD-infused kit of topical products (including a pain-relieving body balm, face oil, and a bag of mineral bath salts), and a high-tech, but affordable skin care gadget. So whether you choose to unwind with a bath, perk up with a bright lip, DIY a facial, give yourself a colorful Valentine-inspired manicure, or simply read a book with a nice candle at your side — you can't go wrong with any of these picks.
We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Gift yourself a more relaxing, rejuvenating night's sleep with this lush set from Brit skin care brand, Aurelia. The brand focuses on skin-balancing probiotics, which you get a dose of in both its Cell Repair Night Oil and Probiotic Concentrate serum. The Perfect Sleep Pillow Mist uses neroli, lavender, geranium, and chamomile to deliver calming, sleep-promoting aromatherapy.
Love Beauty Planet is all about making environmentally friendly choices at every stage in your hair and body care routines. They've teamed up with East Olivia to create this cute planting kit (love that terrazzo planter), which comes with Love Beauty Planet's Murumuru Butter & Rose hand cream — required after constant hand-washing and planting.
Most beauty gadgets are kind of clunky, and cost hundreds of dollars. Not this new arrival. SolaWave weighs close to nothing, and is a major multitasker — offering red light therapy (it also heats up for a soothing facial massage), and microcurrent. The head rotates so you can access hard-to-reach areas like the under-eye. Go for the kit that comes with the activating serum, a blend of aloe vera to help the tool work, hydrating, plumping hyaluronic acid, and soothing blue tansy.
A solo Valentine's Day calls for a face mask (or two...or three) and Netflix. Leahlani's use of lush, native-to-Hawaii ingredients makes magic with this trio. Mermaid Glow is a superfood purifying mask rich in spirulina, raw honey, and chlorella. Meli Glow brightens with fruit enzymes and hydrates with hyaluronic acid. And finally, Honey Love exfoliates with anti-inflammatory noni fruit, a blend of clays, and microdermabrasion crystals.