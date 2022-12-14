Blame it on bottomless work trips, postponed weddings, and milestone birthdays of the 2020-21 pandemic years, but I have traveled multiple times every month this year. (Friends have even encouraged me to sublet my NYC apartment since it hasn’t gotten much use.) For context: In the course of 11 months, I’ve been to Iceland, Paris, Bologna, Chicago, San Francisco, Cabo, Playa Mujeres, Los Angeles, Big Sky, San Diego, Palm Springs, Guadalupe, Miami, and Aruba. And while this kind of travel can be thrilling on a personal level, the constant on-the-go agenda in multiple climates often wreaks havoc on my skin.

Fortunately, as a beauty writer, I always arm my carry-on with the latest and greatest launches and TSA-friendly beauty kits to combat acne (brought on by said travel and changing seasons) and dryness from the array of environments I find myself in.

These travel-minded items might be small in size, but they are mighty in benefit — protecting my complexion from dryness, blackheads, dullness, and pigmentation. They also help deliver a sun-kissed glow that lasts long after my travel is over. From UV-blocking sunscreens and radiance-boosting serums to volumizing and hydrating hair care products, ahead, 16 mini beauty kits perfect for your holiday travels, wherever they may take you.