There is always a bit of a gamble when purchasing gifts during the holiday season. Unless the giftee has a wishlist, how do you truly know they will love the item? Sure, you can shop around from store to store, looking for a unique gift that is guaranteed to bring joy. But to make matters simple (and much more time effective), why not do all your shopping at a department store with unlimited options? With a variety of pricing and categories, one-and-done brick and mortars are a great place to shop for everyone on your list, especially the beauty lovers in your life as these department stores are often stocked with all manner of beauty gift sets.

Whether you’re shopping for a newbee or the most advanced skin care aficionado, a luxe gift set from a recognized retailer is a no-brainer. With this gift, you can help someone try out a buzzy new product or brand or take the guesswork out of selecting the perfect blush shade, scent, or serum formula. Furthermore, the savings are often bountiful when you opt in for a gift set versus multiple individually sold products — and the collections are typically housed in impeccable packaging and boxes, avoiding the need to gift wrap (so it’s one less thing to do).

From limited-edition launches to buzzy best-selling products, ahead, TZR curated the 20 best beauty sets to score at department stores.