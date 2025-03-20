If you’ve ever considered rhinoplasty to correct the tip of your nose, you may want to hold off before setting a date for the big day. Sure, nose jobs remain one of the most one of the most common cosmetic surgery procedures (over 350,000 rhinoplasties are performed annually in the United States, according to the Cleveland Clinic). But there’s a new procedure in town that promises to be quicker, way less invasive, and more cost-effective. Enter the “tip stitch.”

Coined by Dr. Michael Bassiri, M.D., a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon based in New York City, the procedure is gaining traction among patients looking to address a bulbous nose, nasal tip droopiness, or tips with poor support. The tip stitch is performed on an outpatient basis (so you’ll be able to go home on the same day), and is a great option for those looking to improve the shape and projection of their nasal tip without having to go through a full-on surgery.

Below, TZR spoke to experts to learn what exactly the tip stitch entails, who it’s best for, what aftercare is like, and how it differs from other non-surgical cosmetic procedures.

What Is A “Tip Stitch”?

“A tip stitch is a minimally-invasive procedure that lifts a droopy nasal tip using stitches that support the intrinsic cartilage of the nose,” says Bassiri. “This provides structural support and lifts the tip without any visible scarring.” Bassiri has been practicing the technique for several years in his practice and notes that it was developed as a response to patients seeking subtle nasal refinements without the downtime or recovery of traditional rhinoplasty. “Many patients wanted minor adjustments to just their nasal tip rather than a full surgical transformation,” he says.

Bear in mind that the ideal candidate for a tip stitch is someone looking for subtle refinement versus a drastic nose reduction, significant reshaping or straightening, or correction of breathing issues, says Bassiri. A good way to check if this procedure is right for you is to look in the mirror and gently lift the tip of your nose with your finger — if you like the appearance, you may be a good candidate.

How Is It Different From Filler & Threads?

If a tip stitch sounds similar to nose filler, know that they’re quite different. While filler can be injected into the nose to provide volume or correct irregularities (like smoothing out a bump or enhancing the bridge), a tip stitch procedure involves placing a suture beneath the skin to lift and reshape the tip, says Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich, M.D., a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon based in New York City. Filler also only lasts six to 12 months whereas the results of a tip stitch last several years or even permanent once the area has fully healed. “A tip stitch is generally better suited for patients looking for a lasting, subtle change to the nasal tip, whereas fillers can be a good option for those seeking a temporary solution or improvement in areas other than the tip,” says Vasyukevich.

A tip stitch also differs from threads. “Threads involve the insertion of dissolvable threads beneath the skin, which offer temporary lifting and support for about six to 12 months,” explains Vasyukevich. “Threads may be a better option for those seeking a temporary, subtle lift while a tip stitch is more appropriate for patients seeking long-term results.”

The Benefits Of A Tip Stitch

The main benefit of a tip stitch is that it’s less invasive than traditional rhinoplasty. “Patients often prefer this procedure because it requires no general anesthesia, has minimal downtime, and provides immediate results,” says Bassiri. It’s a great choice for people who are generally happy with their nose, but prefer a small tweak rather than committing to a big procedure.

The procedure itself is also fairly quick. You’ll be in and out of the office in an under an hour, and can realistically expect to return to work within one to two days. Finally, the lower cost associated with this procedure compared to rhinoplasty is another attractive quality of the procedure. As Bassiri notes, it’s priced at about one third of the cost of a full surgery, and you also won’t have to worry about any operating room or anesthesiologist fees.

Westend61/Getty Images

The Tip Stitch Process

The entire tip stitch process is fairly uncomplicated and begins with an application of local anesthesia to numb the nasal tip. “Once the area is numbed, a suture is inserted beneath the skin to lift and reshape the tip,” says Vasyukevich.

Pain-wise, Vasyukevich says patients can expect to feel some mild discomfort. Bruising and swelling is unlikely, but if you do experience it, it’s likely to be mild and will resolve within a few days. If needed, Tylenol can be taken for one to two days post-procedure.

After-care is pretty straight-forward, too. Bassiri says you’ll want to avoid pressure on the nose and excessive facial movement for about a week. Also, avoid strenuous physical activities for a few days following the procedure.

The Results

Unlike a rhinoplasty, which can take up to a year to see full results, the results of a tip stitch are immediate — you’ll be able to see the nose tip visibly reshaped right after the procedure. Results are also long-lasting — you can expect the overall shape and definition of the nasal tip to remain the same for a few years or even permanently, depending on individual factors such as age, intrinsic cartilage strength, baseline tip support, and if you’ve had a previous procedure done, says Bassiri.