In addition to a great outfit, company, and food, a radiant complexion is yet another key component to the festive party season. Ahead of Thanksgiving, The Zoe Report and Marini SkinSolutions invited insiders in the beauty and style spaces to gather and get a running start on their holiday glow.

Hosted by TZR’s Editorial Director Angela Melero and Glass Skin Specialist Lindsay Mareè, the candlelit rooftop dinner, held at Oleander in West Hollywood’s Sun Rose hotel, gathered a guest list that included Candace Marino (esthetician and founder of LA Facialist, where Mareè is also based), Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Daniel Gould, TV host Paige Mobley, and content creators like Aastha Gaur, Taye Hansberry, and Meeka Hossain.

The event spotlighted Marini SkinSolutions’ trusted trio for brighter skin: NeuroSmooth, Marini Reboot® PDRN Face Serum, and Night Zyme. The products were on display at the both the bar and dining tables, allowing guests to test and try while they imbibed and mingled. Speaking of imbibing, the night’s menu aligned nicely with the “glowy” theme, featuring cocktails and bites packed with ingredients that help the skin radiate from inside out. There was the Midnight Glow, a take on the classic espresso martini, infused with Ceylon cinnamon, which features anti-inflammatory and blood sugar regulating benefits. The sparkling Glass Slipper cocktail included hydrating hyaluronic acid (a hero in modern skin care) as well as tart cherry juice, which promotes joint comfort, better sleep, and improved inflammation.

As dinner commenced, Melero and Mareé addressed the crowd, emphasizing the importance of community, as well as a healthy, radiant complexion, and offering a quick rundown of the evening’s star products and formulas. The good vibes were certainly infectious as guests lingered and socialized well into the evening, making for an ideal pre-holiday soireé.

As the night came to a close, everyone left with a sturdy canvas gift pack loaded with everything needed to glow well beyond the festive season. In addition to Marini SkinSolutions’ aforementioned trio, there was a roomy cosmetic case, facial headband, eye mask, and tip sheet to help guide users maximize their new skin care goodies. Indeed, all signs point to a bright holiday season ahead.

Keep scrolling for more highlights from the night.

Photos: Kyle Espeleta