The Ordinary Launched Hair Products & Yes, They’re Still Crazy Affordable

At least one product from skin care brand The Ordinary goes viral on TikTok each week. The line has made quite the name for itself since its launch in 2016 and has develop a robust cult following thanks to its clinical strength and simple formulations that come in at unbeatable and accessible price points. Now the cult-favorite brand is taking their skin care expertise over to the hair sector of beauty. The Ordinary hair care kit is finally here and fans can expect more of the cruelty-free ingredients and science-backed results only this time, for their strands — and still at the same affordable prices the brand is heralded for.

On Feb. 23, the brand announced the launch of an all-encompassing three-step system for the hair including the Sulphate 4% shampoo, the Behentrimonium Chloride 2% conditioner, and the Natural Moisturizing Factors +HA scalp treatment. The philosophy behind the line is quite simple: do unto your hair what you would do to your skin.

“This new category launch for The Ordinary is the epitome of the ‘skinification of hair’,” The Ordinary’s Chief Scientific Officer, Prudvi Kaka explains in a press release. “Offering consumers sophisticated formulations and ingredients that would ordinarily be used in skin care and with true science and transparency at the forefront.

While most of the hair care world has all but written off sulfates for being dry and stripping for the hair, this new line from The Ordinary is here to debunk that and give a little credit back to the ingredient.

"A common myth about hair care that I see quite often is that certain ingredients are universally bad for hair. This statement does not hold true as from a scientific point of view, one must take into account the concentration of use, the total formulation, the pre-existing behavior of the hair, and the specific hair concerns that need to be addressed,” Kaka explains. “For example, the anti-sulphates messaging across the industry has labelled sulphates as harsh but, when formulated properly with appropriate concentration levels, they can create a mild and effective product."

Sulfates are a type of surfactant, which are ingredients are used to break down and remove dirt and other impurities due to their ability to dissolve the barrier between dirt, oil, and water. By breaking down this barrier, the surfactants in shampoos emulsify oil and dirt on the hair and scalp, allowing it to be washed away with water.

The Ordinary Sulphate 4% Cleanser for Body and Hair was developed to cleanse the scalp and hair (and body alike) removing unwanted sebum, environmental dust, and residues of hair care products. “Most of this dirt, including sebum, is water insoluble and cannot be effectively removed by water alone. Therefore, a shampoo, or cleanser, containing a mild surfactant such as, SLES-2, helps effectively clean,” the brand explains.

The line is meant to be used as a trio starting with the Sulphate Hair and Body cleanser, followed by the Ordinary Behentrimonium Chloride 2% Conditioner, then completed by the The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors (which takes inspiration from the brand’s beloved moisturizer of the same name). The final step in the routine is specifically geared toward scalp care — it’s a first-of-its-kind, water-light formulation that improves scalp hydration and also offers skin barrier protection without sticking to the hair and weighing down the roots.

The newly launched shampoo and conditioner are available at at ULTA Beauty, Sephora, and Deciem; however, the Natural Moisturizing Factors +HA scalp treatment is exclusive to Sephora until March 8, when it will be available on The Ordinary’ s site.

