This month, chances are someone other than your dog or cat will finally be able to see that voluminous shiny hair and graphic blue liner you’ve been waiting to debut. As the temperatures are finally warming up and many are getting fully vaccinated, there will be lots of opportunities for outdoor socialization (think picnics in the park and after-work happy hour on Fridays). Luckily, the best new beauty products that launch in May 2021 will allow you to tap into your creative skills for your blossoming social calendar.

With summer just over a month away, you’ll notice that many brands are releasing new sunscreens (even though yes, you should be applying it year-round!). In fact, you’ll want to mark your calendar for the launch of SkinCeuticals’ Daily Brightening UV Defense Sunscreen SPF 30 on May 23 — it’s really that good. Hair care has also been an especially popular category among beauty enthusiastic lately, which is why brands are formulating new products left and right. For instance, cult-favorite hair care brand R+Co released its new Teacup Peacholine + Kombucha Detox Rinse and Color Wind pH Perfect Air Dry Crème this month and it’s a must for your shower collection. Then there’s Aveda’s new Blonde Revival Shampoo and Conditioner — blonde-haired people rejoice, because brassiness has no place in your new hair care routine.

As for other fun new products, below you’ll find a selection of the most exciting launches for May 2021 to keep on your radar, some of which already have an editor’s stamp of approval.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Skin

Hair

Body

Makeup

Nails