These May Product Launches Are A Must Ahead Of Hot Girl Summer
Make the month a glamorous one.
This month, chances are someone other than your dog or cat will finally be able to see that voluminous shiny hair and graphic blue liner you’ve been waiting to debut. As the temperatures are finally warming up and many are getting fully vaccinated, there will be lots of opportunities for outdoor socialization (think picnics in the park and after-work happy hour on Fridays). Luckily, the best new beauty products that launch in May 2021 will allow you to tap into your creative skills for your blossoming social calendar.
With summer just over a month away, you’ll notice that many brands are releasing new sunscreens (even though yes, you should be applying it year-round!). In fact, you’ll want to mark your calendar for the launch of SkinCeuticals’ Daily Brightening UV Defense Sunscreen SPF 30 on May 23 — it’s really that good. Hair care has also been an especially popular category among beauty enthusiastic lately, which is why brands are formulating new products left and right. For instance, cult-favorite hair care brand R+Co released its new Teacup Peacholine + Kombucha Detox Rinse and Color Wind pH Perfect Air Dry Crème this month and it’s a must for your shower collection. Then there’s Aveda’s new Blonde Revival Shampoo and Conditioner — blonde-haired people rejoice, because brassiness has no place in your new hair care routine.
As for other fun new products, below you’ll find a selection of the most exciting launches for May 2021 to keep on your radar, some of which already have an editor’s stamp of approval.
Skin
“I don't need to remind you that daily sunscreen is non-negotiable (seriously... wear it) but this new formula from derm-favorite SkinCeuticals is incredibly lightweight and gives you the most insane glow. You can thank the added tranexamic acid, niacinamide, and glycerin for that brightening boost.” — Hannah Baxter, Deputy Beauty Editor
Hair
“After going through the whole process of dying the majority of my head pink, I’m very cautious of what products I put in my hair. However, R+Co’s Teacup Peacholine + Kombucha Detox Rinse will be in heavy rotation this month. Because according to its product description, the light conditioning rinse helps prevent color fade-out. On top of that, my hair looks healthy after using it. The adorable teacup packaging doesn’t hurt, either.” — Kelsey Stewart, Fashion & Beauty Writer
Body
“When it comes to body moisturizers, my skin, particularly my legs, is prone to irritation (and lots of tiny red bumps). So, I was pleasantly surprised when Fenty Beauty’s Butta Drop Whipped Body Oil Cream didn’t give me any discomfort. Thanks to the shea butter, glycerin, and cocktail of seven luxurious oils, this product makes my skin baby smooth, and even gives it a subtle glow.” — Kelsey Stewart
“A new beauty product should always offer a solution to a problem that hasn’t been answered with anything on the market yet — that’s how I feel with this new hand sanitizer and brightening serum combo. I worry about dark spots on my hands (since they’re exposed to the sun constantly *and* constantly getting washed) so anything that can keep them free from hyperpigmentation while also keeping germs at bay is a major winner in my book.” — Hannah Baxter
Makeup
“I'll just go ahead and say it — this is the best clean mascara I've ever tried. Usually thicker brushes tend to clump or weigh my (very thin, very droopy) lashes down, but this brush clung to every lash and lifted it up and out — like I was literally sculpting my lashes. Plus, I love that it's made with peptides so it's strengthening my lashes every time I use it.” — Faith Xue, Executive Beauty Director
“This limited-edition eyeshadow is the perfect shade of rich brick red. If you've never given red eyeshadow a spin, I implore you to try it — especially if you have hazel or brown eyes. It'll give you gorgeous definition without feeling too formal like a traditional smokey eye, and this formula is super easy to blend with your favorite fluffy brush.” — Hannah Baxter
“I’m a sucker for a shiny, glossy lip, so needless to say I ripped out this new lilah b Lovingly Lip Treatment Oil out of the packaging as soon as it arrived. Formulated with ingredients like vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, bilberry seed oil, and natural peptides, this oil makes my lips feel oh so soft. Plus, it doesn’t give you that sticky feeling that some glosses do (or, you know, catch your hair).” — Kelsey Stewart
Nails
“This nail color is perfect in every sense of the word. I’m wearing it as I type this sentence, and I couldn’t feel more joy at watching the rich Kelly green pigment bounce across the keys. Don’t be afraid of green nails! It’s such an unexpected pop of color. Green girl summer is officially underway.” — Hannah Baxter