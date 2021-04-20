Sustainability is easy to define, relatively speaking. While green skin care, makeup, and hair care can fall into the “clean beauty” category, it’s much easier to nail down what makes a product sustainable — either you can reuse, refill, or recycle a beauty product... or you can’t. And thanks to all of the sustainable beauty brands at Sephora, your green, clean, and eco-friendly options are just a few clicks away (plus a few days, depending on shipping).

Even better, many brands featured at the major retailer have begun investing in sustainability practices that go beyond creating recyclable products. For example, the clean beauty cult-favorite Saie only uses sustainable and ethically sourced mica; new makeup brand LYS Beauty uses 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials in its packaging; Youth to the People sources from local suppliers “whenever possible,” according to its website, and only creates formulas that are vegan, cruelty-free, and biodegradable. Just take a look at how many refillable beauty products are at Sephora. Spoiler — there are a lot.

So even though sustainable is used to show how a brand takes care of the earth through its products, the word and the category are always growing. Scroll down to shop just a few of TZR’s favorite sustainable beauty brands available at Sephora.

