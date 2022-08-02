In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. This week, our beauty writer is testing the new Susanne Kaufmann Boosting Liquid Mask.

With my skin care routine, using a face mask twice a week has always sounded like a lovely thing to do in theory, but not something that seemed realistic to me. Wearing a face mask also raised concerns about how my skin would respond to different ingredients. From experience, every mask I’ve tried in the past has been for acne or exfoliating. It’s been challenging to find one that could help address my acne without irritating my sensitive skin, and masks for sensitive skin always felt too rich for me. As a result, face masks have taken a back seat to the rest of my skin care routine, but I remained hopeful that I could eventually find a product I’d like enough to indulge in weekly.

When I had the opportunity to test out the Susanne Kaufmann Boosting Liquid Mask, I was excited to see what this product could offer. Created to give the skin additional moisture while targeting signs of aging, the Boosting Liquid Mask — with its hefty price tag — claims to plump and refresh the skin, give skin a spa-like facial, and help reveal younger-looking skin in 15 minutes. Since my skin is a little more on the dry side right now, there was no better time for me to test a mask that could infuse my skin with extra hydration. Keep reading to learn more about my experience with this new mask.

Fast Facts

Price: $155 for 50ml, or $300 for 100ml

Best for: Immediately hydrating skin and reducing the appearance of wrinkles

Your rating: 4.1/5

Brand: Susanne Kaufmann

Clean/Cruelty-Free? Yes

What we like: Weightless texture, non-irritating, and skin feels really moisturized

What we don’t like: Scent is strong upon application

The Susanne Kaufmann Boosting Liquid Mask. Khera Alexander

About My Skin

My skin is usually combination and acne-prone, but right now I’m experiencing more dryness than I normally do. I went through a period of testing out different acne treatments until I settled on Accutane, and since then, the skin on my cheeks has become drier. To pack moisture into my complexion, I use thicker, nourishing creams at night which helps, but I was excited to try a mask that would give my skin additional hydration.

The Boosting Liquid Mask

Susanne Kaufmann’s Boosting Liquid Mask is one of the brand’s newest launches. It’s a hydrating product formulated to give skin intense moisture while targeting signs of aging. Vegan, silicone-free, cruelty-free, and sulfate-free, this mask helps to plump the skin, and it’s suitable for all skin types including oily, mature, and sensitive.

My skin before using the Boosting Liquid Mask. Khera Alexander

The Science Behind the Boosting Liquid Mask

The Boosting Liquid Mask is made to moisturize and plump up the skin, and its star ingredients, red algae extract, apple stem cell extract, and hyaluronic acid, work as a powerful trio to address moisture loss and signs of aging. Dr. Geeta Yadav, board-certified dermatologist and founder of the Facet Dermatology Clinic, helps break down the benefits of using these ingredients.

With hyaluronic acid and red algae extract, it’s all about moisture. Hyaluronic acid can hold over one thousand times its weight in water, binding moisture to the skin, and red algae extract improves the skin’s elasticity. Dr. Yadav expands on these ingredients, noting that when using hyaluronic acid, “skin appears plumper, smoother, and more radiant for an overall healthier and youthful look.” With red algae extract, Dr. Yadav mentions two other important benefits to using this ingredient. “Red algae extract is naturally rich in antioxidants, including vitamin C,” she says, which can improve the overall tone of the skin. In addition to its brightening capabilities, red algae extract also “helps strengthen the skin barrier, helping skin retain more moisture.”

Lastly, apple stem cell extract is, in my opinion, the mask’s most interesting ingredient. Formulated with the Uttwiler Spätlauber apple — a very specific Swiss apple known for the prolonged life of its stem cells — this ingredient supports the life, longevity, and regeneration of skin cells. Dr. Yadav adds, “[stem cell extract] has reparative properties that helps promote firmer, smoother and more youthful looking skin, while helping to stave off and correct environmental damage.”

A look at the texture of the Susanne Kaufmann Boosting Liquid Mask. Khera Alexander

The Liquid Boosting Mask Packaging

The packaging for the Boosting Liquid Mask is simple but sleek, and I like that the bottle has a pump. The product’s minimal look isn’t purely an aesthetic choice — the Susanne Kaufmann brand is also known for their sustainability efforts.

All products are created in Austria at the Susanne Kaufmann production facility that runs on solar, thermal, and green electricity sources. In addition to their use of recycled materials, the brand has a product refill system that uses post-consumer material for their bottles. Lastly, the brand works with local partners to source organically grown ingredients to create their products and are consistently working on ways to reduce their carbon footprint.

My First Impression Of The Boosting Liquid Mask

When I first pumped the mask onto my skin, the feel of it was a nice surprise. The mask has a gel-like texture to it, almost like a thicker serum, but it’s lightweight. The mask also has a cooling effect that is really soothing. The mask does have a strong smell when you first put it on, though — it smells a little like cough syrup, but the scent disappears quickly.

How I Used the Boosting Liquid Mask

The brand recommends to use this product once or twice a week for 15 minutes, or as an overnight treatment. I decided to keep things simple and use the mask twice a week after washing my face. I'd use my regular cleanser, apply two pumps of product all over my face, and wait 15 minutes before removing the mask with warm water.

My skin after three weeks of using the Boosting Liquid Mask. Khera Alexander

My Results

Like I mentioned above, my skin has been more dull and dry lately, so infusing more moisture into my skin sounded delightful to me. After three weeks of trying the product out, I definitely noticed a change in my skin. Before the mask, I could see the texture of my skin more, and I knew that my skin needed more moisture. The extra help I’ve gotten from using the mask twice a week helped make my dry cheeks look a lot more plump and hydrated.

I wouldn’t say this mask transformed my skin, but I think that if I had more visible signs of aging and drier skin, the change I saw in my skin would be more apparent, so it might be better suited to someone with those needs. However, not only was using the product one of the easiest, mess-free masks I’ve used, but it was nice to intentionally take time out of my day to help my skin look and feel better.

Is the Boosting Liquid Mask Worth It?

For $155 and 50 mL, I think the mask is expensive, but I understand why. In my opinion, when you factor in the ingredients, where this product is formulated, and the brand’s sustainability practices, a product like this won’t be cheap. Right now, I think I could get similar results from a more affordable mask like the Youth To The People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask for about $48, but if my dry cheeks or signs of aging were more visible, the Boosting Liquid Mask would be a permanent staple in my skin care routine.

