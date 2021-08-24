When it comes to multitasking skin care, Summer Fridays has got it down. Their debut product, the Jet Lag Mask, continues to be loved for its intensely nourishing benefits both as a mask and a daily moisturizer. Now, the Insta-famous brand is taking hydration to the next level with its newest launch, Heavenly Sixteen All-in-One Face Oil. Summer Fridays’ new face oil is vegan and cruelty-free not to mention it moisturizes, reduces the look of fine lines, and strengthens the skin’s barrier.

In a press email, Summer Fridays explains how Heavenly Sixteen’s restorative blend of 16 non-comedogenic, vegan oils provides an instant boost of hydration and radiance. “Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and antioxidants, this quick-absorbing, luxurious formula includes line-plumping prickly pear seed oil, barrier-strengthening sacha inchi seed oil, and moisturizing pomegranate seed oil to help restore skin’s suppleness,” the brand says.

Other moisturizing ingredients include meadowfoam, hemp, sunflower, cranberry, olive, broccoli, and grapeseed oils and — it’s like a super healthy salad but for your face. Black currant, tsubaki, and sea buckthorn oils help plump the skin to reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles. For barrier support, a blend of cucumber, rosehip, watermelon, and pomegranate oils work to strengthen your skin's natural moisture barrier and protect against free radical damage.

Though it's a super-hydrating formula, Heavenly Sixteen is suitable for all skin types — because yes, oily skin needs moisture, too. It is suggested to be used as the final step in your skincare routine or mixed in with your favorite moisturizer for added hydration.

Heavenly Sixteen All-in-One Face Oil retails for $54 and is now available to shop at Sephora.com. See below to shop the newest product to join the Summer Fridays family along with a few TZR favorites from the brand.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.