When it comes to #skingoals, nothing trumps a youthful appearance. So, we stock our bathrooms (medicine cabinets, under-sink storage, and countertops alike) with a bevy of products aimed at delivering results. In theory, there are a few ways to reach the end goal. A hydrating face wash, for example, will cleanse your skin and pack it with moisture, while a good toner will tighten and even your tone. But there’s one item that can’t be beaten on the road to younger-looking skin — and that’s firming serums. As the name suggests, these potent formulas target the main culprits of aging— think fine lines and wrinkles— to plump and smooth from the inside out.

Applying a serum is a crucial step in any daily or nightly routine. However, when it comes to these specialized formulas, the results are unmatched. Sure, gliding on the silky liquid is satisfying, but these firming serums have a bigger job. Often powered by peptides and proprietary complexes that include hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and more, they penetrate the barrier to aid in improving the texture and tone of the skin. And it’s not just TikTokers that are jumping on the firming serum bandwagon. TZR editors are also big fans, each touting a different formula that works wonders for them.

Ahead, the best skin-firming serums TZR editors rely on for plump, dewy, radiant, and all-around glowing skin.

“This Lancôme serum does so much that is almost feels unfair to classify it under firming alone. It lifts, it exfoliates, it plumps, and it makes a major difference in the very first night you use it. It floods the skin with moisture— helping fill in the look of fine lines, which makes my complexion look tighter and smoother.”— Amanda Ross, beauty editor, TZR

“I have been a longtime fan of Glow Recipe’s fruit-powered products. Not only do they harness the power of plants, but they truly work and seamlessly fit into my routine. After just a few uses, this plum serum quickly became a staple in my daily and travel routine. It instantly plumps my skin and leaves it looking not just bouncy but supremely hydrated.”— Jessica Fields, beauty writer

“My skin care routine will never be 10 steps — at the end of the day, I like to wash my face and get to bed as soon as possible. So I look for multitasking products that offer a one-two punch. This peptide-powered serum by The Ordinary does just that. Along with firming and smoothing skin, it also boosts hydration for a nice plumping effect.”—Erin Lukas, deputy beauty editor, TZR

“At the age of 38, serums are a staple that I never skip in my AM or PM routines. This new formula from Saint Jane is working overtime on my skin these days, keeping my complexion smooth and supple thanks to its nutrient rich trifecta of star flower, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid. The lightweight gel-like texture absorbs quickly and layers nicely under my moisturizer and SPF, which is always a bonus.”—Angela Melero, executive editor, TZR

“I just used the very last drop of Glossier’s Super Bounce, and I’m about to place another order. There’s so much to love about this hyaluronic acid and vitamin b5-packed serum, from its plumping qualities to the wallet-friendly price tag. Let’s just say I’d be heartbroken if this ever gets discontinued.”— Kelsey Stewart, associate fashion editor, TZR

“This firming serum is just a pleasure to use from start to finish. The texture is light and milky, it sinks in instantly, and it's made with a cocktail of skin-boosting ingredients like copper peptides, pomegranate and hyaluronic acid. I've already gone through an entire bottle and am ready for my second.”— Faith Xue, executive beauty director, lifestyle, BDG

“Dermalogica has been around forever, and for good reason — their products just work. Their new Phyto Nature Collection is my latest obsession, including their Phyto Nature Firming Serum. The formula absorbs into my skin so magically and leaves me hydrated all day long. I noticed an immediate difference in my complexion after the first time using it — a boost in brightness and firmness — and haven't looked back since.”— Rebecca Iloulian, director, newsletter revenue and marketing, BDG

“I’ve used this serum for a few years now — finishing it till the last drop, trying another serum, only to return, again, to this one. There has been none other like it. The luxurious texture of this surprisingly oil-free serum requires just the tiniest drop on the palm for my skin to feel instant hydration, and I noticed a visible lift the morning after application. The colloidal gold calms and heals the skin, and the polypeptides stimulate for a firmer and supple appearance. Whatever it is, it works.”— Kathy Lee,editor-in-chief, TZR

“For travel and on-the-go, nothing beats this roll-on serum from RoC. It’s filled with retinol (a gentle formulation) and antioxidants, both of which help revitalize, lift, and tighten the skin. The best part is the packaging, though, which makes the application totally mess-free.”— Ross

“I love the cheeky ‘corset’ name of this serum that is actually fitting for the results. It tightens my skin like a toner, thanks to the black tea complex, and gives me a plump appearance.”— Fields