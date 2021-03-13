The Spring Manicure Ideas That I’ve Had Saved On Instagram For Months

My Instagram saved folder is a treasure trove of beauty, fashion, and home inspiration. It’s probably my favorite feature that IG has ever created, and I honestly don’t remember what it was like using the platform without it. With spring just around the corner, I’ve noticed myself saving lighter and brighter manicures, rather than the deep burgundies and forest greens I tend to gravitate towards during the winter. Over the past few weeks, I’ve been cultivating what I predict will be the top spring manicures that will be all over Instagram come the start of the new season.

I pretty much live in pullovers and leggings during the week, but the fun manicures I’ve been testing out help me feel more put-together. That’s why nail polish has quickly become my favorite accessory in 2021. Even on days that I do put on a “real” outfit, I love that a manicure can add even more intrigue to a look, especially now that I’ve been experimenting with bright colors and different designs. I’m lucky to be blessed with a steady hand so I can dabble with the easiest of nail art, but can also turn to press-on nails for designs I can’t conquer. All this to say, my nails are just as excited as I am for spring.

If, like me, you’re ready to match your manicures to the warmer days ahead, keep scrolling to discover the most popular spring nail trends that I’ve been seeing on Instagram.

Top Spring Manicure: Smiley Faces

I was inspired by TikTok creater @itsmetinx to try this trend, and it’s definitely the happiest manicure I’ve ever worn. Nothing brightens my mood more than reaching to take a sip of water or grabbing my phone and seeing my nails smiling back at me.

Top Spring Manicure: Green Hues

I’m predicting that across beauty, fashion, and home decor, green will be the top spring shade. From muted mossy tones to vibrant green shades, this color is going to be all over your IG feed.

Top Spring Manicure: Negative Space

If I’m going to try my hand at any nail art designs, I’ll keep the overall design pretty simple. A negative space manicure is about as easy as nail art can get. Try using a slim makeup brush to keep the edges nice and crisp.

Top Spring Manicure: Royal Blue

This royal blue shade looks good on every skin tone, and will add an unexpected pop of color to any outfit that you’re wearing. Bonus points if you try out this bold hue for your next French manicure.

Top Spring Manicure: Checkerboard Print

From my face masks to my nails, I can’t stop wearing checkerboard print. It was all over IG this winter, and I definitely think the trend will continue into spring. A nail wrap or press-on style also makes getting this look much easier.