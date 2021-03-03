This Classic Print Is The Biggest Spring Nail Trend

The seasons are practically running together these days. However, when it comes to manicures, springtime looks are definitely in high-demand. That's why, the best March 2021 nail designs are yet again marked by high-octane colors, playful line work, and upgrades to long-embraced trends.

Speaking of upgrades, a widely beloved color is experiencing an evolution. "Nude is still a very strong favorite all around, both sheer pinks and more saturated, deeper nudes," Rita Pinto, founder of Vanity Projects tells TZR. That said, the understated color has lately been paired with brighter accents. "We're seeing lots of vibrant colors with nudes such as orange. It's springtime, so anything goes."

Anything goes is right. This free-for-all includes smiley face nail designs, decorative half-moons, different patterns and shades on each finger, and so much more. This means you can truly let your imagination run wild in the warmer months to come. Need some inspiration to get your nail journey started? Ahead, check out the almost-springtime looks that are equal parts chic, bright, and playful.

March Nail Designs: Mood Nails

You've probably heard of nail polish that changes colors with your mood, but if you want something more literal (and consistent) try a more graphic look. Taking note from the iconic smiley symbol that's often thrown on t-shirts, use a bright yellow as your base nail color and use a small brush with black polish to display your feelings.

March Nail Designs: Half-Moons

Practically a French tip in reverse, this fun style can be created in any color variation and design you please. To try, use half of a circular nail sticker and place it in a moon shape at the cuticle. Then, grab the colors and textures of your choosing and polish as you please.

March Nail Designs: Metallic Drip

Gold flakes are nothing new, but metallic droplets, which offer more dimension and shape, are taking things to the next level this season. The fabulous look is also totally DIY-able. Simply use the corner of your polish brush to dab on color as desired.

March Nail Designs: Mixed Mediums

For those who are known to be indecisive, this spring trend is for you as you don't have to pick just one design. Play with multiple colors, patterns, and shapes for a look that will satisfy every ounce of your creativity.

March Nail Designs: Tortoiseshell

The nail trend that never gets old. This elevated pattern, which can cover the entire nail or just half, pairs well with practically any color scheme.