Like clockwork, the beginning of a new year results in another laundry list of skin care trends anticipated to dominate. This year, however, looks a little different — but that was to be expected. As 2020 brought many regimens, both at-home and professional, to a sudden and screeching halt, the best 2021 skin care trends look a lot more like a return to the basics. The trends you'll be seeing this year for near-perfect skin are focused on prevention, repair, and convenience, rather than excess and reinventing the wheel.

For example, popular skin care ingredients of the past — notably vitamin C and retinol — will continue to dominate, as well as multi-use products that cut regimens in half. Another return to the norm will also be a resurgence of professional in-office treatments. However, they will focus more on prevention and restorations from months of neglect brought on by 2020. "Since doctors' offices are now open again, I think people will also be interested in receiving professional skin care services again at their dermatologist’s office," Marina Peredo, M.D., a New York City dermatologist, says. However, for those who are still hesitant to leave home, your quest for clearer, firmer, or more radiant skin can still rear victorious results, and it doesn't include complicating what you're already doing.

Ahead, check out what the products, treatments, and methods will be 2021's finest, and which ones are worth leaving in 2020.

2021 Skin Care Trends: The End Of Social Media Trends

"Recently, there have been a lot of influencers promoting beauty hacks that are not good for the skin," Peredo says. "TikTok and Instagram have both had a lot of influencers posting about DIY ways to get better skin, hair, and teeth, but they are not experts and these hacks are not approved by dermatologists or other professionals. Any DIY social media trends like using coffee as an exfoliator, cleaning pores with an at-home pore vacuum, or trying at-home dermaplaning using a disposable razor should be left in 2020. These beauty 'hacks' can tear and damage the skin, which can cause infections, redness, irritation, and skin injuries."

2021 Skin Care Trends: A Return To In-Office Treatments

"I do believe that business will pick up for in-office treatments," Peredo says. "There has actually be an un uptick in interest in cosmetic treatments, like neck services and Botox, during the pandemic. People are constantly looking at themselves on Zoom and are noticing little tweaks that they want to make to their appearance. It’s also easy to hide bruising and swelling from lip and chin filler under a mask and patients can take time to recover from other procedures at home."

2021 Skin Care Trends: All-In-One Skin Care

"Throughout the pandemic, people have been spending a lot more time cleaning up their skin care routines," Peredo says. "In 2021, I believe that people will want easy, quick skin care regimes that utilize a few products that contain a high concentration of powerful ingredients. All-in-one products will be extra popular."

2021 Skin Care Trends: DIY Treatments

"In the beginning of 2020, when doctors' offices were closed and makeup was rarely being worn, everyone was utilizing natural ingredients to make DIY face masks, which I think will also be big in 2021 since they are cost-efficient, natural, and effective," Peredo says.

2021 Skin Care Trends: Preventative Skin Care

"I have been especially focused in preventative care, specifically around the eyes and forehead, that are on display when wearing a mask," Peredo says. "Preventative skin care will not only be popular for the face but for the neck and décolletage area. People are realizing that the neck is just as important as the face. It's one of the first signs of aging and requires just as much attention."

2021 Skin Care Trends: Retinol & Vitamin C

"2021 will be all about retinol and vitamin C," Peredo says. "These are not new ingredients, but they have been making a major comeback, especially among younger people. When retinol is combined with bakuchiol, AHA (alpha hydroxy acids), or antioxidants, it can help soothe the skin and avoid the irritation that retinol is known for. This is a modern way to incorporate the classic ingredient into your routine. I also see vitamin C serums being a huge skin care trend in 2021. Vitamin C serums make skin look beautiful, plump, and glowy. It is also helpful for boosting collagen production and reducing inflammation, making the skin look young and healthy."