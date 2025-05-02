Ask any new mom what they’d like for Mother’s Day, and a full night of uninterrupted sleep is probably high on the wish list. Yes, bringing new life into the world for the first time is undoubtably exciting, but it’s also a period of significant change. It’s not always newborn baby bliss, but lots of diaper changes, feedings, physical recovery, and of course, sleepless nights. Needless to say, there’s little time for parts of the pre-baby routines once prioritized, like bi-weekly gel manicures, for one. While you can’t wrap much-needed rest up with a bow, you can certainly gift first-time mothers a little slice of indulgence with quick yet effective skin care.

The reality is, the days of an extensive, 10-step skin care routine are in the past for the new mom in your life. However, these multitasking and low-lift products and devices can act as a grounding moment that’ll help her feel more like herself while also working to keep her complexion healthy postpartum. Think de-puffing eye patches for mornings when she’s extra exhausted and a five-minute sculpting device that can be used when baby is napping. And of course, all of these suggestions are safe to use while breastfeeding.

Ahead, discover 10 skin care gifts perfect for new moms.

Sothys Glow Defense Serum $123 See On Lovely Skin It’s a joyful time but an exhausting one, and your burnout can show up on your skin, too. So if you’re going to include one serum in your newly streamlined daily routine, treat your complexion with Sothy’s revitalizing formula. It contains a blend of plant extracts to restore radiance and protect against blue light and environmental stressors.

Biodance Bio Collagen Real Deep Mask $19 See On Sephora A face mask might seem indulgent, but this is one you can wear while you sleep. Yes, Biodance’s viral collagen-boosting sheet mask is meant to be left on overnight so you can wake up with glass skin — even if it’s only been a measly few hours. The brand says you can also remove the pink gel mask after three to four hours, or as soon as it turns clear, too.

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream $305 See On Augustinus Bader Massaging Augustinus luxurious Bader’s cult-favorite rich moisturizer can feel like a much-needed pick-me-up. so if you’re keeping your skin care lineup down to the bare minimum, this multitasking cream is your best-bet. On top of nourishing skin, it works to support cell renewal to improve the look of fine lines, wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, and firmness.

Tatcha The Silk Sunscreen $64 See On Sephora Melsma is a common postpartum skin concern, and wearing sunscreen everyday is the best way to prevent any discoloration from getting worse. This aptly named mineral SPF from Tatcha is one moms will actually look forward to wearing – it goes on without a white cast and leaves skin with a radiant (not greasy!) glow.

NuFace TRINITY+ Complete Set $595 See On NuFace For new moms, a professional facial treatment might not be in the cards for the foreseeable future, but the beloved NuFace can be a welcome consolation. The microcurrent device only takes a few minutes to use (perfect for when babies are napping), and works to sculpt the face for a firmer, lifted look. This set even comes with eye and lip attachments sized to better fit these smaller areas.

111Skin Cryo-Depuffing Eye Mask $110 See 111Skin These de-puffing eye patches will come in clutch on mornings after sleepless nights. Inspired by cryotherapy, they soothe, hydrate, and refresh the under-eye area.

True Botanicals Mama Glow Set $125 See On True Botanicals Among the many new concerns that come with being pregnant and breastfeeding is using skin care products void of ingredients that could potentially harm your baby. Thankfully, this set of essentials from True Botanicals takes the guesswork out of deciphering INCI lists when shopping for skin care. It includes a cleansing balm, brightening serum, hydrating face oil, and firming retinol alternative made with plant actives for a complete everyday routine.

Ilia Lip Wrap Overnight Mask $26 See On Sephora Give the lips a little TLC by slathering on Ilia’s nourishing overnight mask after putting baby down for bed. Bonus: While the plant-based formula is deeply hydrating, it also provides mild exfoliation via papaya enzymes for a smooth finish.

Nécessaire The Hand Cream $28 See On Nécessaire Hard-working hands shouldn’t be neglected. This cream treats dry, cracked skin with a blend of nourishing and healing ingredients like ceramides, peptides, and niacinmiades. What’s more, it’s fragrance-free and has the National Eczema Association’s Seal of Acceptance so it’s safe for sensitive skin — and holding babies.