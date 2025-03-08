An awards season “sweep” isn’t necessarily limited to describing films, TV shows, and actors who take home the most trophies. The phrase is also applicable to the makeup and hairstyles seen on the red carpets, too. While celebrity beauty staples like vibrant red lips and brushed-out waves are always a given, this year, side part hairstyles are having a moment. From the Golden Globes and the Grammys to the Oscars, Hollywood co-signed the look, disproving Gen Z’s proclamation that it’s “cheugy”.

And the side part resurgence continues at Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025, where a number of street style stars have embraced it. Outside of major shows like Dior, Chloé and Rabanne, a handful of guests incorporated the part into the updos instead of pulling all of their hair back for a sleek cohesive look. One standout attendee opted for a double bun style, complete with a side knot. For a more effortless option, you can simply flip a section of your hair over to the side to instantly fake the illusion of more voluminous free-flowing strands or curls. A hack that undoubtably comes in clutch if you’re running late to your first show of the day.

Ahead, see all the ways street style stars are embracing the side part outside of the Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025 shows.

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images

Switching your part over to the side results in even more movement for defined, bouncy curls.

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images

Refresh your go-to slicked-back bun by leaving your side-part as is. The tiny detail will add visual interest to the updo.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

In lieu of pulling back all of your strands into a single top knot, take a cue from this guest’s cool updo and create a bun with one section of your side-parted hair. Then, twist the rest into a low bun at the nape of your neck.

Side Part Hairstyles Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025

The smaller side of your part is prime real estate for accessory stacking. Let this guest’s handful of bobby pins guide you.

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images

Y2K side-swept bangs are getting a second wind, but you don’t fully have to commit to the look in order to revisit it. Instead, give yourself a super deep side part to create the illusion of a swoopy fringe.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

A trendy copper hair color looks extra stunning when paired with a side part and loose waves. All of the extra movement really makes the dimensional hue pop.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

It’s the oldest styling trick in the book, but such an effective one — flipping one section of your hair over to the side instantly makes it look more voluminous and full.